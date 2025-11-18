LifeSite’s ‘Faith and Reason’ show to go LIVE Wednesday afternoon

(LifeSiteNews) — Faith and Reason will now appear live and unedited on Wednesday afternoons beginning tomorrow, November 19.
LifeSiteNews’s popular talk show will continue to feature Fr. Charles Murr, Frank Wright, and John-Henry Westen as its usual guests when it airs on Wednesdays at 1 PM EST. The panel will still discuss the news of the Church and the world—but now freed from the video editors’ moderating influence!
Tomorrow’s topics are sure to interest fans of Faith and Reason, as they include the following:
- Pope Leo XIV’s meeting with a pair of “married” men
- Father James Martin’s part in the sacramental confirmation of another same-sex “married” man
- Bishop Strickland’s stern rebuke to Pope Leo for scandalizing the faithful
- The Nuncio to the USA’s declaration that the Church remains on the Francis path
- The Nuncio to Great Britain’s apparent invitation to request dispensations for the Traditional Latin Mass
- The recently released Synod reports on homosexuality and the female diaconate
- The new bishop of Austin’s war against Catholics kneeling for communion, and
- The uproar over Communion rails in the beleaguered Diocese of Charlotte
Please tune in at 1 PM ET tomorrow to watch Faith and Reason live. It is sure to be even more candid and energetic than ever.
