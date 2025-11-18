LifeSite’s ‘Faith and Reason’ show to go LIVE Wednesday afternoon

Faith and Reason will now appear live and unedited on Wednesdays at 1 PM EST beginning tomorrow, November 19.

(LifeSiteNews) — Faith and Reason will now appear live and unedited on Wednesday afternoons beginning tomorrow, November 19.

LifeSiteNews’s popular talk show will continue to feature Fr. Charles Murr, Frank Wright, and John-Henry Westen as its usual guests when it airs on Wednesdays at 1 PM EST. The panel will still discuss the news of the Church and the world—but now freed from the video editors’ moderating influence!

Tomorrow’s topics are sure to interest fans of Faith and Reason, as they include the following:

Please tune in at 1 PM ET tomorrow to watch Faith and Reason live. It is sure to be even more candid and energetic than ever.

