LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen praises Abp. Viganò, warns of attacks on family during Alex Jones interview

(LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen appeared on The Alex Jones Show yesterday to discuss the culture of death’s attack on the fundamental institution of Christian society: the family.

In a wide-ranging interview, the two discussed the “civil war inside the Catholic Church,” Archbishop Viganò, the anti-Christ, the LGBT movement and more.

InfoWars chief Alex Jones began the interview by commenting on some of the great bishops of the Catholic Church who, Jones said, “are as awake as Dr. Malone,” saying that it was “exciting” to see push back and awareness from Catholic prelates.

He then asked John-Henry Westen about Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, referring to him as “that amazing bishop out of Italy.” Westen called him “a great hero in the Church today” in a time of “crisis.”

The LifeSite co-founder commented on Viganò’s role in the Church by saying “just at this time, God chooses to raise up someone who will speak the truth despite the … error coming from the top.”

Jones said he was “glad” to talk about Viganò, as he has “been aware about him for a long time.”

Referring to the gravity of the crisis in Rome, Westen told Jones that although there have been popes in the past who were immoral, having a pope who tries to fundamentally change Church teaching “has never really happened.”

The two conservative media pioneers moved into a discussion about the devastating effect that redefining marriage has had on American and Western culture.

Corruption of innocence

“As soon as ‘gay marriage’ was legalized,” Jones said, “the dam broke, and now its pedophilia, it’s the sexualization of children, and it just made it 50 times more crazy.”

He called the movement to legalize gay marriage a “take over” and a “capturing of the flag” by the “people who run this [LGBT] agenda.”

Westen agreed and added that pushing the limits of sexual deviancy “has always been part of the program from the beginning.” Asked by Jones about the “spiritual side” of “evil’s perspective” regarding the attack on morality and the family, Westen immediately asserted that “the corruption of the innocents has always been the program of Satan.”

According to Westen, this corruption is Satan’s “end game.” The Canadian newsman said that the “great lie of the LGBT movement” is the idea that “I was born this way” and that religion “wants to deny me all my fun.”

Jones agreed with Westen and told him how, when he was a child, his parents took him to a variety of Christian churches and that he found the Christian message touching. However, it was not until he had “grown up and seen it [evil] unfolding, seen it manifest, it’s all real.” He also said that “the enemy are not a bunch of agnostics, not a bunch of atheists … 9 times out of 10 they’re actually occultists.”

Warning from Fatima

Westen buttressed what Jones expressed by mentioning the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima over 100 years ago during which the Virgin Mary told the three Fatima seers that “the Devil uses impurity, sins of the flesh more than any other [sin] to bring people to Hell.”

He explained to Jones how the traditional teaching on marriage and conjugal relations is often misunderstood or overlooked. “If you’re Satan and you want to destroy the relationship between God and man… you want to attack the primary example that the scriptures use, and so he attacks the marriage relationship.”

According the Westen, the reason that sexual immorality is pushed by way of the LGBT movement, the proliferation of pornography, and more is because “Satan is using it to attack the most important reality.”

Against the Anti-Christ system

About half-way through the interview, Jones used the term “anti-Christ system” to describe the developments the world is witnessing right now. Mass surveillance, transhumanism, the Great Reset agenda are all, in Jones’ opinion, part of the anti-Christ system.

Westen confirmed to Jones that he has similar feelings about the current state of affairs and stated his belief that the abortion tainted COVID jabs are like “a sacrament in this New World Order type of religion.”

“We can’t be areligious; we’re going to be religious, and whether we choose God or anti-God, or anti-Christ, will be the question,” Weston said.

“The anti-Christ spirit is here with us now, and where is it going to next?” Jones asked rhetorically.

The InfoWars host said he believed that Pope Francis is pushing the “anti-Christ agenda” and the “Klaus Schwab agenda.”

Westen said that the “most severe sign” that the anti-Christ spirit “is getting strong” is that the pope himself seems to be corrupted by the anti-Christ agenda.

How Canada was opened to the satanic

The LifeSite co-founder remarked that it is often lapsed Catholics, like Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who push the most uncatholic agendas on their people.

Curiosity sparked, Jones asked Westen about Trudeau, whom he called “a cartoon character, a Monty Python skit of tyranny,” who is “almost as bad as Kim-Jong Un.”

“Who is this maniac?” he asked.

“This maniac,” Westen replied, “is the son of one of the first maniacs.” “It was actually his dad, [former prime minister] Pierre Trudeau, who actually first brought into Canada legalization of contraception, then abortion, then homosexuality… opening the floodgates to immorality.”

Westen called the developments under both Trudeaus “the natural progression of that opening to the satanic.”

He added, “If you really want to find out… the anti-Catholic agenda, you always watch the leftist fake Catholics.”

Where sin increased, grace abounded all the more

Towards the end of the interview, Jones and Westen discussed their own spiritual conversions and how those moments thrust them into careers of fighting for the truth and the unborn.

Both men believe that society today needs conversion to end the continual killing of unborn children through abortion.

Westen relayed the story of the conversion of Mexico before the nation had converted to Catholicism, when it was steeped in an Aztec paganism that had made human sacrifice commonplace.

He urged the viewers and listeners to research the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the role that the Marian apparition played in converting the hearts of that pre-Christian society.

Finally, Jones asked Westen about his own father, who was instrumental in his own spiritual life and conversion. Poignantly, Westen told Jones: “I owe my dad my faith, and therefore my relationship with God, which is absolutely everything.”

