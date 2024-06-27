LifeSite’s live presidential debate coverage cancelled after CNN blocks commentators from streaming online

Independent media outlets, including LifeSiteNews, have been forced to cancel livestream analyses of the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after CNN restricted streaming to major networks.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews’ live presidential debate coverage has to be canceled due to CNN blocking commentators from streaming the event online.

LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier, JD, MTS, MPhil, were scheduled to host a live debate coverage of the highly anticipated first debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on Thursday at 8:45 p.m. EDT.

However, CNN told content creators they would not allow online commentators to stream the event to provide live commentary. According to Saager Enjeti from the YouTube show Breaking Points, CNN will allow major news networks like C-SPAN, ABC News, and Fox News to stream the debate, but not independent creators.

“CNN is now threatening any social channels that provide commentary on the debate stating they will not allow the use outside of CNN,” podcast host Tim Pool wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Commentary on a presidential debate is the epitome of fair use, and we fully intend to provide insight and real time fact checking Thursday LIVE.”

The debate comes less than five months before what may be the most consequential election in U.S. history. Joe Biden and his far-left administration continue their crackdown against pro-lifers, conservative Christians, and other critics of the regime’s radical pro-abortion and pro-LGBT ideology.

READ: US bishops must excommunicate Biden after his shameful pro-abortion State of the Union address

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has indicted and intimidated whistleblowers for exposing child “sex changes,” aggressively prosecuted peaceful pro-life advocates, including elderly women with debilitating health conditions, and sought to imprison Trump allies like Steve Bannon ahead of the November election.

On Saturday, Trump slammed Biden for “persecuting” Catholics and vowed to free pro-lifers jailed by the Biden administration.

READ: Bombshell new FBI memo shows agency used multiple offices to spy on Traditional Catholics

Thursday’s presidential debate also comes just days after the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s historic Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and is estimated to have helped save nearly 90,000 babies as of 2023. Biden is making his extreme pro-abortion stance the center of his campaign, with his deputy campaign director declaring that abortion is Biden’s “top priority.”

