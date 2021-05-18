LifeSite’s petition against mandatory COVID vaccination hits one million signatures

May 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite’s petition urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination has hit a million signatures, indicating widespread resistance to government-mandated COVID-19 vaccines.

“We believe that this petition and your signature made a huge difference in the policy decisions of our politicians,” said LifeSite’s editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen. “Indeed, despite the devastating lockdowns and maskings, governments around the world have not made COVID vaccination mandatory.”

“Of course the war isn’t over. Because we must still fight the very real prospect of so-called vaccine passports. But we have at least achieved a blockade on coerced vaccination. And that is a remarkable achievement,” he continued.

Citizens across the world have voiced spirited opposition to forced COVID-19 vaccinations over the past year. After Denmark drafted an epidemic law that would have given the National Board of Health the power to force vaccination, enabling “coercion” and “physical restraint” by the police in some situations, thousands of Danes openly protested, banging on pots and pans in demonstration.

While most countries have not initiated national policies for forced vaccinations, pressure to receive the COVID-19 jab continues to mount as private institutions and local governments are increasingly requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

For example, LifeSiteNews has received reports from people not allowed on previously booked cruises unless they’re vaccinated. Some Catholic parishes and dioceses now require vaccination in order to serve at the altar, to serve as a Eucharistic minister, or to sing in a choir.

Local governments, as well as private businesses, are also increasingly requiring vaccination for employment. A corrections officer recently sued his supervisors after New Mexico’s Doña Ana County mandated COVID-19 vaccine injections for all first responders.

Delta airlines is requiring new hires to receive the COVID-19 jab, and The Wall Street Journal has reported a trend of COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees in a variety of other fields, including office workers, restaurant waiters, and medical staff.

Over a hundred universities have mandated the vaccine, and military members are also essentially being coerced into receiving the jab through restriction of movement for the unvaccinated.

Regaining the freedom to breathe air has become another incentive for vaccination, with the CDC’s recently released guidance stating, “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.”

Such mandates by local governments and private businesses remain a concern especially when influential figures and institutions such as CNBC have argued that states, cities, and employers can force citizens to get vaccinated.

Vaccine or “health” passports already used in places like New York and Chile also raise concerns that these passports will become required for entry into private businesses or use of public facilities.

In the U.S., such concern has prompted some officials to ban government-mandated, and even business-mandated vaccine passports.

Meanwhile, John-Henry Westen noted, “The powers-that-be seem hell-bent on censoring truthful news about COVID-19.”

