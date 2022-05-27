LifeSite’s ‘Stop Tedros’ WHO Pandemic Treaty’ petition surpasses 86,000 in just one week

(LifeSiteNews) — A petition calling on the World Health Organization (WHO) to stop the pandemic treaty surpassed more than 86,000 signatures just one week after its launch on May 19.
LifeSite Petitions launched the petition on the eve of the start of the 75th World Health Assembly, whose members include 194 states. At this meeting in Geneva, which lasts until May 28, member states will decide on drafting a proposed pandemic treaty.
According to Dr. Robert Malone and other scientists, the global pandemic treaty is one of the biggest power grabs in political history with unelected international bureaucrats given the power to dictate pandemic responses at the expense of national sovereignty.
“Moreover, even though the WHO’s documents highlight voice, agency, and social participation as drivers of equity and democracy, it is unknown World Health Assembly delegates who get to make decisions for us,” said Malone.
“To date, 13 days away from the World Health Assembly 75, the secretive list of each country’s delegates has been not been published,” he continued.
“This is censorship.”
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
But it's not too late to do something about it.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
In addition to the usurpation of power from nation-states, the Biden Administration “quietly sent the WHO” 13 proposed amendments to the current International Health Regulations (IHR) back in January 2022 without issuing a press statement.
Dr. Malone listed some of the alarming provisions of those 13 amendments, which include the following: an increased surveillance of a state’s pandemic response, a 48-hour deadline to respond to a WHO-risk assessment, reliance on undisclosed sources, a weakened national sovereignty, and the unlikelihood that a state could reject the amendments.
Despite the controversies within the amendments, 20 nations, including the European Union, have all expressed support for them. Nevertheless, the WHO pandemic treaty has also garnered opposition from state and international politicians.
German MEP Christine Anderson warned that the revision of the IHR “aims to give the WHO de facto governing power over its member states in the event of a pandemic, without involvement or consultation with national governments or national parliaments.”
In Canada, Leslyn Lewis, a MP and leadership candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada, called on the Canadian government to protect “healthcare sovereignty” and to vote against the U.S. amendments to the IHR. She also launched a similar petition, which received over 23,000 signatures.
In the United States, Republican politicians opposed the WHO “power grab.” During a press conference on Monday May 23, Governor Ron DeSantis said that Floridians would never “support this WHO Treaty.” On Friday May 20, two GOP senators sent a letter to Biden demanding US withdrawal from the WHO.
As of Thursday May 26, momentum seems to be gaining on the side of freedom and national sovereignty with the WHO temporarily withdrawing 12 of the 13 proposed US amendments, thanks in part to President Jair Bolsonaro, who was the only leader to oppose the Biden amendments and object “to the WHO gaining more authority”.
However, there is still one amendment left for discussion, and the WHO could decide to resurface the amendments at a later date.
