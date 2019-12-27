LifeSite’s Top 10 Catholic stories from 2019: Pope Francis, Bishop Schneider, Pachamama

NewsCatholic Church

December 27, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – Below is a list of the 10 most viewed Catholic stories published by LifeSite over the past year. 2019 was our biggest year ever, with traffic growth of over 50 percent. Thank you for supporting our pro-life, pro-family mission. We look forward to continuing the fight for the faith in 2020!

10) Cdl Burke, Bp Schneider issue ‘declaration of truths’ to correct rampant ‘doctrinal confusion’ in Church’ - June 10, 2019 - 51,107 pageviews

In June, Cardinal Raymond Burke and Bishop Athanasius Schneider, together with several other bishops, issued a public declaration of 40 truths that implicitly reference statements made by Pope Francis, while others relate to points of confusion that have arisen or intensified during the current pontificate. The eight-page document was written in a "spirit of fraternal charity" and to serve as a "concrete spiritual help" to Catholics.

9) Nick Sandmann files $250 million lawsuit against Washington Post - February 19, 2019 - 55,729 pageviews

Catholic high school student Nick Sandmann and his classmates became the target of false accusations of racism after a selectively edited video of them waiting for their bus after the 2019 March for Life was shared on social media. One of the leading outlets to smear Sandmann was the Washington Post. Sandmann filed a lawsuit accusing them of engaging in “unlawful and bullying conduct.”

8) Catholic actor: I was fired from TV show for refusing sex scene - January 11, 2019 - 64,396 pageviews

It doesn’t seem possible, but there’s an actor in Hollywood who won’t kiss his co-stars, let alone participate in steamy scenes. Neal McDonough, 52, has worked on-screen since his television debut in 1991. A married father of five, he’s appeared in many televison shows. In an interview published in January, he said he was fired from a leading role becaue he wouldn't do a sex-scene with his co-star. “I won’t kiss any other woman because these lips are meant for one woman,” he said.

7) Pope calls statues ‘Pachamamas’ and apologizes for their removal from church - October 25, 2019 - 65,759 pageviews

The Pachamama controversy played a huge role at this year's Amazon Synod. Vatican officials scrambled to explain what it was and why it was fine that Pope Francis sat by as indigenous persons prostrated themselves before it. After Alexander Tschugguel threw the pagan idol into the Tiber River, Pope Francis issued a stunning apology to those who were offended by its removal. Speaking to attendees at the Amazon Synod, he said he was sorry for what took place.

6) EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Schneider says Vatican is betraying ‘Jesus Christ as the only Savior of mankind’ - August 26, 2019 - 79,945 pageviews

Bishop Schneider was one of the few prelates who spoke up after Pope Francis signed a document with an Islamic leader that declared religious pluralism is "willed by God." In an interview with LifeSite, Schneider said the document was tantamount to “promoting the neglect of the first Commandment” and a “betrayal of the Gospel."