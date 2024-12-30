LifeSite’s year in review: 10 stories that shook the world (and a special mention)

Assassination attempts on a U.S. presidential candidate, a Pope who preached religious universalism, open blasphemy at the Olympics, courageous pro-lifers sent to jail: 2024 was an exciting, if serious, year for faith, family, freedom, and life news.

(LifeSiteNews) — Assassination attempts on an American presidential candidate, a Pope who preached religious universalism, open blasphemy at the Olympics, courageous pro-lifers sent to jail: 2024 was certainly an exciting – if serious – year for faith, family, freedom, and life news.

We list here, in chronological order, 10 of the biggest stories of LifeSiteNews’ year, plus an honorable mention.

Special mention: Mom shares plans to end life of disabled daughter Margo Naranjo (July 22, July 27) – Viewers were horrified when the mother of young woman badly hurt by a careless driver announced her death and funeral on social media, right in front of her. At first it seemed that Margo Naranjo was destined to become America’s next Terry Schiavo. However, Margo’s parents lost legal custody, saving her from death by starvation and dehydration. At the same time, it was revealed that the Naranjo family had fought to keep Margo alive, after her accident, had cared and prayed for her for years, and created an online prayer community. The story is a reminder, not only of the right to life of people with brain damage, but of the anguish of their families and their need for support.

