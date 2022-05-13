Swing state voters support bans on transgender surgeries for kids: new poll

Terry Schilling, the president of American Principles Project, said the takeaway is that cultural issues would help Republicans win elections.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews)— Swing state voters aren’t big fans of transgender ideology.

A new poll from the American Principles Project (APP) found that swing state voters support bans on “puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and physical sex change surgeries for children,” support “laws to protect women’s sports at the K-12 and collegiate levels” and want prohibitions on “instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.”

APP and a survey company “polled 1,200 likely voters in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin” and asked them about different cultural issues, including transgenderism, pornography, and sex ed. APP released the results on Thursday and conducted the poll from May 2 to May 6.

“56 percent supported (33 percent opposed) laws to protect women’s sports at the K-12 and collegiate levels,” APP reported, while “56 percent supported (31 percent opposed) laws banning puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and physical sex change surgeries for children.”

Voters, by a 60 to 34 percent margin, supported laws like Florida’s that prohibit sexual instruction which can be used to groom kids in kindergarten through third grade.

A similar margin, 59 percent to 30 percent, support parental notification laws that require “schools to notify parents if their child identifies in class as transgender.”

Voters in the swing states also want to see age verification for online pornography — 77 percent say they want pornography websites to verify someone is 18 or older. 50 percent support laws to prevent the “censorship of political speech by Big Tech.”

Terry Schilling, the president of APP, said the takeaway is that cultural issues would help Republicans win elections.

“The results were consistent across the board. Strong majorities of voters support defending women’s sports, protecting kids from being pushed into sex changes, removing age-inappropriate sexual lessons from schools, and cracking down on Big Tech censorship,” Schilling said in the organization’s news release. “While the left-wing media may attack these positions as ‘bigoted,’ the truth is that these are commonsense views held by most Americans, even in highly competitive battleground states.”

“Republicans have a massive opportunity on each of these issues to go on offense and expose the radical extremism of Democrats,” he stated. “We would strongly encourage them to do so — starting by joining the more than 100 candidates nationwide who have signed APP’s Big Family Pledge.”

“Given the stakes of this year’s midterms, the GOP cannot afford to let this advantage go unclaimed,” he stated.

Republican-led states, including Arizona, Texas and Alabama, have moved to prohibit “transgender surgeries” on minors.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis supports a ban on the surgeries and legislation is in the works. His surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, released guidance in April that advised medical professionals not to prescribe puberty blockers, hormone therapies or conduct “gender reassignment surgery” on minors.

