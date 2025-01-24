Lila Rose at March for Life: Elected officials must ‘abolish abortion,’ ‘defund Planned Parenthood’

‘We can start by demanding that they defund Planned Parenthood,’ Live Action’s Lila Rose told tens of thousands of pro-lifers at the March for Life. ‘And most importantly, we must urge our elected officials to abolish abortion.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Lila Rose called for elected officials to abolish abortion at the 52nd National March for Life.

“We can start by demanding that they defund Planned Parenthood,” Rose, the founder and leader of Live Action, told tens of thousands of pro-lifers from around the world at the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

“It’s time!” she continued. “Give that $700 million to pregnancy resource centers instead. And most importantly, we must urge our elected officials to abolish abortion.”

“Abolishing abortion is the most important human rights cause of our time,” Rose declared. “One million of our unborn brothers and sisters are killed every year by abortion.”

“Remember, the science is on our side,” she declared. “Natural law is on our side. The truth is on our side. We must simply have the courage to speak the truth with love. Courage is contagious. One change of heart can save a life.”

Rose recalled conversations that she had with a pro-abortion professor at Georgetown University and wondering if she had been able to have an impact on the future leaders at the college.

“Hours later, I received a text,” she revealed. “One of the pro-choice students had changed her mind and was now convinced of the humanity of the unborn child.”

“My friends, this is half the battle, showing up,” she declared. “All of you here, all of you, have the power to change minds.”

“At the dinner table, on campuses, at soccer games, you can change minds,” Rose encouraged. “You are the voice for those who have no voice.”

“We can usher in a new golden age for America when we protect every life from the moment of conception,” she said.

“This is our moment,” Rose continued. “I am so proud of all of you and I’m so proud of what our nation is and will become by God’s grace.”

“Make America Pro-Life Again!” she concluded.

The rally included speeches from many prominent pro-lifers including House Speaker Mike Johnson, abortion survivor Josiah Presley, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In a last-minute addition, Vice President JD Vance spoke to pro-lifers at the rally. President Donald Trump also addressed the crowds via a video.

