News

Lila Rose reveals moment she decided to take on the abortion industry: ‘I couldn’t be silent anymore’

Rose founded Live Action when she was only 15, and through the years has exposed a lot of the horrors and criminal behavior that takes place at abortion clinics.
Wed Mar 24, 2021 - 3:10 pm EST
Featured Image
By LifeSiteNews staff
By LifeSiteNews staff

March 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The founder and president of Live Action, Lila Rose, joins Jonathon Van Maren in this episode of The Van Maren Show for a conversation on the pro-life movement and her personal journey to where she is today.

Rose founded Live Action when she was only 15. Through the years she’s exposed a lot of the horrors and criminal behavior that takes place at abortion clinics and Planned Parenthood facilities through undercover reports and investigations. 

Although she was already passionately against abortion from a young age, when she stood outside an abortion clinic in the very city where she was born and raised, Rose was hit by the realization that abortion is the “greatest human rights abuse,” and that the world around her was numb to the deaths taking place in that neighborhood. This moment made her aware of “how close to home the crisis is [with] abortion clinics in all our cities.” Her heart broke, she explained, because she could not stop the deaths of the innocents. Nevertheless, she was convicted to make the end of abortion her life’s work. “I couldn’t be silent any more.”

Rose, who recently wrote a book titled Fighting for Life: Becoming a Force for Change in a Wounded World, describes how exposing the abortion industry was very difficult and risky, but that “the fact that there’s life and death playing out, and there’s so much at stake … if I’m really doing this and I think it can help save lives, my discomfort, my fear … it really isn’t that much.”

Rose believes that pro-lifers must work to abolish abortion, but also to “build a culture that is truly pro-life, [which] requires deep inner transformation and change.” She mentioned that political wins are too often short-term, and the establishment in academia, the media, and politics will never try “to buck the status quo and change the system” when it comes to abortion.

Listen now:

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

To receive weekly emails when a new episode is uploaded, subscribe below: 

Subscribe

* indicates required

By selecting Email below, you agree to receive emails about The Van Maren Show Podcast.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

  abortion, jonathon van maren, lila rose, live action, planned parenthood, prolife, prolife activism, the jonathan van maren show, the van maren show

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article