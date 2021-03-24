Lila Rose reveals moment she decided to take on the abortion industry: ‘I couldn’t be silent anymore’

March 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The founder and president of Live Action, Lila Rose, joins Jonathon Van Maren in this episode of The Van Maren Show for a conversation on the pro-life movement and her personal journey to where she is today.

Rose founded Live Action when she was only 15. Through the years she’s exposed a lot of the horrors and criminal behavior that takes place at abortion clinics and Planned Parenthood facilities through undercover reports and investigations.

Although she was already passionately against abortion from a young age, when she stood outside an abortion clinic in the very city where she was born and raised, Rose was hit by the realization that abortion is the “greatest human rights abuse,” and that the world around her was numb to the deaths taking place in that neighborhood. This moment made her aware of “how close to home the crisis is [with] abortion clinics in all our cities.” Her heart broke, she explained, because she could not stop the deaths of the innocents. Nevertheless, she was convicted to make the end of abortion her life’s work. “I couldn’t be silent any more.”

Rose, who recently wrote a book titled Fighting for Life: Becoming a Force for Change in a Wounded World, describes how exposing the abortion industry was very difficult and risky, but that “the fact that there’s life and death playing out, and there’s so much at stake … if I’m really doing this and I think it can help save lives, my discomfort, my fear … it really isn’t that much.”

Rose believes that pro-lifers must work to abolish abortion, but also to “build a culture that is truly pro-life, [which] requires deep inner transformation and change.” She mentioned that political wins are too often short-term, and the establishment in academia, the media, and politics will never try “to buck the status quo and change the system” when it comes to abortion.

Listen now:

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

To receive weekly emails when a new episode is uploaded, subscribe below: