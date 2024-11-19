Linda Gibbons pens powerful letter from jail imploring pro-life Canadians to stand up for the unborn

The 76-year-old grandmother wrote that 'Canada is hemorrhaging from a self-inflicted wound and is awash in the blood of millions,' adding that a world where evil is 'not challenged' is 'moribund.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Pro-life heroine Linda Gibbons, who has been jailed for weeks after advocating for Canada’s unborn babies, penned a powerful letter from prison that calls on pro-life Canadians to “persist and carry on” in their fight for the unborn.

The letter by the 76-year-old Gibbons, who is a grandmother, was sent to Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), which published the letter on November 19.

Gibbons lambasted the Canadian court system and also thanked those who showed up to her hearings over the past few months to support her.

“The court’s disdain for life is palpable. The Crown’s flagrant and pitiless tone spoke to any that would articulate otherwise – dissent verboten,” Gibbons wrote.

“The charge (is) interfering with the enjoyment of property. I’ve got too close to their midway (house) of horrors. The death mill suborns the police whose code of practice is appeasement to the province’s legal craft playbook.”

Gibbons has been jailed since June after being arrested a fourth time for deliberately skipping a court hearing related to her pro-life advocacy, which saw her witnessing in silence in front of Toronto’s notorious Morgentaler Clinic.

In July, Gibbons was sent to a mental health court after she chose to stay silent during her court hearings. In September, two key witnesses testified that Gibbons’ activism did in fact not “interfere” with the abortion clinic’s day-to-day operations.

She observed in her letter that “Canada’s contemporary amnesia” from its recent history “informs us what delayed action accomplishes.”

“Canada is hemorrhaging from a self-inflicted wound and is awash in the blood of millions. The echo continues on in the indictment of these millions ‘written in my blood,’” she wrote.

Gibbons wrote that a world where evil is “not challenged” is “moribund.”

“Open defiance is better than moronic compliance where our country is turned into a crucible of death,” she wrote, adding that the “fight” is with those who “choose to forget – it brooks no neutrality.”

“We each have a crucial role in that better day. It is for us to stand up and fight injustice against life – injustice done on our watch. The love of Christ constrains us; (it’s) His love that’s abused in the destruction of the unborn’s body,” she added.

Gibbons concluded her letter by noting that the “Holy Spirit mobilizes us to defend our shared humanity with our unborn friends.”

“Keep carrying on! Peace of Christ,” she wrote.

Gibbons’ first arrest of the year occurred the morning of May 23 by Toronto police after she witnessed for three hours outside the Morgentaler abortion mill.

She was released from jail on May 27 after appearing at a bail hearing via video conference.

Ontario’s “Safe Access to Abortion Services Act” was put into effect on February 1, 2018, and was passed the previous year by then-Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government. The law bans any pro-life activity, including praying, sidewalk counseling and showing “disapproval” of abortion within 50 meters of Ontario’s eight abortion facilities.

Gibbons blasted Wynne’s law, saying the “contrived provincial law, the Crown’s self-declared authority” is “that serpent head bows its head to the death mill on Hillsdale Ave making it a justice-free zone, sanitized of any recognition of rights for unborn humanity.”

While the law was implemented by Liberals, the long-reigning Progressive Conservative government of Doug Ford has never challenged the law.

Before her 2024 arrests, Gibbons was last arrested in September 2015 after conducting a similar silent protest in front of the Morgentaler abortion center.

After Gibbons spent 141 days in jail, an Ontario judge in 2016 convicted her of breaking a 1999 civil injunction that bans pro-life activities within 500 feet of Toronto’s Morgentaler abortion facility. This injunction was later superseded by Ontario’s “Safe Access to Abortion Services Act.” Gibbons was released from jail after her conviction.

In total, Gibbons’ pro-life advocacy has resulted in her spending about 11 years in jail for her peaceful witness in honor of mothers and unborn children.

The Liberal federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has in recent weeks amped up its pro-abortion rhetoric.

According to CLC, abortion has killed in Canada over four million preborn babies, which is roughly the equivalent to the population of Alberta since its legalization in 1969.

