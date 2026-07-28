Lindsey Graham’s sister says she’s pro-life despite questions about her commitment

Darline Graham Nordone's ties to a former Republican state senator in South Carolina who blocked pro-life legislation has raised doubts about her support for life issues.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Darline Graham Nordone, the sister and replacement of the late longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said the protection of preborn life from abortion is one of her core convictions amid ongoing questions about her running for another term in her brother’s seat.

Graham suddenly died of heart problems earlier this month at 71, ending a two-decade career in the United States Senate that won him both firm friends and bitter enemies across the political spectrum. He is survived by his younger sister Darline, for whom he took on a parental role after both their parents died (when Lindsey was 22 and Darline was 13).

Within days, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster named Nordone (with the backing of President Donald Trump) to serve the remainder of Graham’s term. She soon also confirmed she intends to run for a full term as her brother’s permanent replacement, raising questions about her political views and qualifications for public office given the dearth of available information about her beyond a sympathetic life story.

On July 22, Nordone posted on X (using only her maiden surname of Graham) an answer to at least one issue, declaring her “belief in protecting the sanctity of human life at every stage. For years, I’ve committed my life to fighting for vulnerable populations, and no one is more vulnerable than an unborn child who cannot speak for themselves.”

“As a mother, I know that welcoming children into this world is God’s greatest gift,” she added, listing her support for bills to ban late-term abortion, end taxpayer funding for abortion, crack down on abortion coercion and trafficking, and promote alternatives to abortion. “I’m proud to be pro-life and to stand up for the unborn and expecting moms. I will not waver in my support for life, pregnant women, and families.”

One of my core convictions is my belief in protecting the sanctity of human life at every stage. For years, I’ve committed my life to fighting for vulnerable populations, and no one is more vulnerable than an unborn child who cannot speak for themselves. As a mother, I know that… pic.twitter.com/xaczslBdfU — Darline Graham (@DarlineGrahamSC) July 22, 2026

Some are already raising doubts about that commitment, however. A profile from The19th reveals that Nordone is longtime friends with former Republican state Sen. Katrina Shealy, to the point that Shealy is the recipient of Nordone’s only political contribution since 1990.

The profile frames their friendship as not rooted in politics, but SC Confidential’s Sarah Grace Allen warns that “Shealy was famous for consistently blocking pro-life legislation during her tenure. A supporter of democrats and the uniparty elite, she was censured by her county party for her stance on abortion. She was also censured by the county party for endorsing a Democrat for state senate as a party officer (against SCGOP rules) after abysmally losing her senate seat to Carlisle Kennedy.”

Regardless, the loss of the elder Graham further complicates Republicans’ efforts to hold onto their narrow Senate majority in a challenging midterm election year. Lindsey was widely considered a lock to hold his seat, but a new and unproven nominee in his place could make the race competitive for the first time in years, even with a familial connection.

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