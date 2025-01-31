LIST: Trump’s executive orders include major victories on gender, parents’ rights, life, and freedom

President Trump has signed dozens of executive orders in the first days of his second administration, including orders defunding gender ideology in schools, protecting children from ‘sex changes,’ revoking funding for abortion, and upholding parents’ rights in education.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has signed dozens of executive orders in the first days of his new administration, including several major victories for conservatives.

Below is a list of some of Trump’s most significant orders so far on life, family, gender, freedom, and more.

Abortion

“Enforcing the Hyde Amendment“

This executive order reaffirms the Hyde Amendment and prohibits the use of federal taxpayer dollars “to fund or promote elective abortion.”

It additionally revokes two pro-abortion executive orders issued by Joe Biden after the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The order led the Department of Defense to revoke the Biden administration’s policy of funding abortion travel expenses for military members.

“The Mexico City Policy”

Trump reinstated the “Mexico City Policy” on January 24, prohibiting the use of federal taxpayer dollars to “fund organizations or programs that support or participate in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization.”

Trump also pardoned the 23 pro-life protesters imprisoned under the Biden administration for blocking access to abortion facilities.

Gender

“Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government”

In this sweeping Day One executive order, Trump declared that it is the policy of United States government to recognize only two sexes – male and female – and prohibited the use of federal funding to promote gender ideology.

He also banned gender-confused male inmates from being housing in women’s prisons; revoked pro-LGBT Biden administration policies and documents; ordered government-issued identification documents to reflect the holder’s accurate sex; and banned federal funding for prisoners’ “gender transitions,” among other things.

“Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation“

This executive order protects children from mutilating transgender interventions, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries.

The orders declare that it is the policy of the United States government not to “fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another” and that “it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

It also directs the Department of Defense to exclude coverage of underage “gender transitions” from the military health care program TRICARE and instructs the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to revoke previous Biden administration guidance on “transitions” and issue a new policy protecting whistleblowers who expose child gender mutilation, among other actions.

Education and parental rights

“Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling”

This order eliminates federal funding for the promotion of gender ideology and critical race theory in K-12 education and aims to protect parental rights, including by defunding “social transitions” of children.

“Expanding Educational Freedom and Opportunity for Families“

Trump’s executive order on educational freedom directs federal departments to advance school choice and declares that “parents, not the government, play a fundamental role in choosing and directing the upbringing and education of their children.”

DEI

“Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing“

This Day One executive order abolishes DEI programs and policies in the federal government, declaring them “illegal and immoral discrimination” and “immense public waste.”

“Ending Illegal Discrimination And Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity“

This anti-DEI order instructs federal agencies to “combat illegal private-sector DEI preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities.”

“Reforming The Federal Hiring Process And Restoring Merit To Government Service“

This executive order prohibits federal hiring based on “impermissible factors,” including “one’s commitment to illegal racial discrimination under the guise of ‘equity,’ or one’s commitment to the invented concept of ‘gender identity’ over sex.”

Freedom

“Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship“

This executive order protects the “right of the American people to engage in constitutionally protected speech” and prohibits federal government employees from engaging in “any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen.”

In addition to his executive orders, Trump also granted full pardons to nearly all January 6 protesters convicted under the Biden administration, except for a small number whose sentences he commuted.

Anti-globalism

Trump withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) in a Day One executive order.

The order pauses all funding and support to the WHO, which strongly supports abortion and LGBT ideology, including “gender transitions” for children, as well as “comprehensive sexual education.”

It further instructs the U.S. Secretary of State to halt all negotiations on the WHO’s “Pandemic Agreement” and the amendments to the International Health Regulations. It adds that “actions taken to effectuate such agreement and amendments will have no binding force on the United States.”

The order also revokes an executive order signed by Joe Biden in 2021 on “organizing and mobilizing the United States government” in response to COVID-19.

Trump has also pulled the United States out of the UN’s pro-abortion, pro-LGBT Paris Climate Agreement.

‘Climate change’

Trump has issued several executive orders to combat “climate change” ideology, such as:

“ Unleashing American Energy,” which eliminates the Biden’s administration “electric vehicle (EV) mandate,” revokes 12 executive orders on “climate change” issued by Joe Biden, and takes other action to undo Biden’s climate policies.

Unleashing American Energy,” which eliminates the Biden’s administration “electric vehicle (EV) mandate,” revokes 12 executive orders on “climate change” issued by Joe Biden, and takes other action to undo Biden’s climate policies. “ Declaring a National Energy Emergency“

Immigration

Trump has signed various executive orders aimed at securing the U.S.-Mexico border and halting the mass influx of immigrants under the Biden administration, such as:

This story is developing…

