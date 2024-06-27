LISTEN: Planned Parenthood staffers laugh on 911 call for woman bleeding after abortion

Planned Parenthood workers in Virginia can be heard laughing in the background of a 911 call for a client with a perforated uterus, and one staffer asked for the ambulance not to use its sirens.

RICHMOND, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — Planned Parenthood staffers were caught on audio laughing during a 911 call for a woman who suffered a perforated uterus because of a botched abortion, Operation Rescue has revealed.

On Wednesday, the group published the details and recording of an April 24 call from a Planned Parenthood location in Richmond, Virginia, for a woman who, according to the caller, was “currently having a termination procedure done and, it looks, appears to be a possible uterine perforation.” A second staffer who took over the call described the woman as “not currently actively bleeding” but requiring continued monitoring for bleeding and to ensure her vitals remained stable.

During the call, unidentified individuals in the room can clearly be heard laughing. The object of their mirth is not possible to determine from the audio, but appears to indicate, at a minimum, that the Planned Parenthood staff did not feel particularly troubled by one of their clients being in a potentially life-threatening situation.

Notably, the Planned Parenthood representative also asks the dispatcher, “if you could just not use your sire- your, you know, your sirens, the noise.” The dispatcher responds that she is not permitted to tell emergency vehicles how to use their sirens.

“This facility has been cited numerous times on inspection reports, including failures in the areas of quality management, filth, and botched abortions,” Operation Rescue notes. “In another case like this emergency, a woman suffered an incomplete abortion – her baby still alive inside her for weeks until a hospital performed a second abortion.”

Last month, pro-life leader and former abortion industry insider Abby Johnson told LifeSiteNews that her upcoming film Unthinkable will highlight firsthand accounts corroborating that such disregard for women’s welfare is not uncommon in the abortion industry.

“If they could hear the stories from these women, and they will, if they see Unthinkable they will hear just the degradation of these women while they’re laying on the tables for their abortion, the way that they are talked about by the staff, the doctors in particular,” she said. “The way their bodies are made fun of and talked about, just how devalued they are.”

Despite countless cases of women harmed by abortion and documented health and safety violations at abortion centers across the United States, national Democrats continue to push legislation that would, among other things, forbid states from subjecting the abortion industry to health and safety regulations, such as admitting privileges and informed-consent requirements.

The Biden administration currently allows abortion pills to be distributed by mail (in violation of federal law), effectively cutting medical oversight out of the chemical abortion process entirely. Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene in the case.

Share











