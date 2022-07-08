Illicitly ordained Chinese bishop tells the faithful to ‘listen to the word of’ the Communist Party

Bishop Lei Shiyin of Leshan is one of seven bishops in China who was excommunicated due to their episcopal consecrations being unapproved by the Holy See. The censures were later lifted after the Vatican-China deal was agreed.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

LESHAN, China (LifeSiteNews) – A Chinese Communist Party (CCP) backed bishop celebrated the 101st anniversary of the Communist founding in China on the solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul, encouraging his congregation to “listen to the word of the Party, feel the grace of the Party, and follow the Party.”

According to a report in AsiaNews, Bishop Paul Lei Shiyin of Leshan celebrated the anniversary of the CCP’s founding in a ceremony held in the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Leshan, in the district of Sichuan, on June 29, two days before the official July 1 anniversary of Mao Zedong’s Communist Party.

During the ceremony, Lei, who has been accused of having a mistress and children, reportedly told congregants that they ought to “listen to the word of the [Communist] Party, feel the grace of the Party, and follow the Party,” prompting AsiaNews to report that “[p]olitics has entered the Chinese Church” and that the “regime’s control over Catholic clergy is getting tighter.”

— Article continues below Petition — CANCELLED: Stand with Fr. JesusMary after he was BARRED from Priestly Ministry for Criticizing Pope Francis! Show Petition Text 7587 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition LifeSiteNews first alerted you that Opus Dei expelled African priest, Fr. JesusMary, for faithfully speaking the truth against Pope Francis’ harmful errors about same-sex civil unions. Then on July 4th, Pope Francis RETALIATED and BANNED Fr. JesusMary from celebrating HOLY MASS – even privately – for as long as he dares criticize Pope Francis! LifeSiteNews exposed Pope Francis’ suspension of Fr. JesusMary: "The African priest is now barred from any active ministry, including celebrating the Sacrifice of the Mass in public. He is permitted to say Mass privately on the condition that he refrains from writing criticism of the Roman pontiff." Now, as you can see below, Twitter is joining Pope Francis and Opus Dei by CENSORING Fr. JesusMary and BLOCKING his posts from reaching faithful Catholics with the truth about God’s plan for marriage and the family! THE PERSECUTION AGAINST FAITHFUL PRIESTS MUST END NOW! SIGN OUR PETITION AND SEND YOUR VOICE TO POPE FRANCIS BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE! Fr. JesusMary is being PRESSURED into SILENCE by Pope Francis, Opus Dei, and Big Tech for defending Catholic teaching on marriage! FREE Fr. JesusMary to celebrate the Holy Mass again by joining THOUSANDS of Catholics already telling Pope Francis that you DEFEND Fr. JesusMary and the sacred Catholic Teaching on Marriage! Marriage and 2,000 years of traditional Catholic teaching are all under attack – we cannot let the global elites silence another voice for truth, thinking that they can succeed without us noticing! Sign our petition today and declare that you want Fr. JesusMary’s priestly faculties restored! Never before has Big Tech and a Roman Pontiff worked so hard to silence Catholic teaching and faithful priests - banning them from Mass for teaching the TRUTH! WE NEED YOUR VOICE ADDED TO OUR PETITION TO MAKE THE GOSPEL MESSAGE HEARD! LIFESITENEWS IS GIVING FR. JESUSMARY A CRITICAL VOICE! WATCH JOHN-HENRY WESTEN'S EXCLUSIVE ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW WITH FR. JESUSMARY! Our Lord promises that “the Truth will set you free” (John 8:31), and we need to free Fr. JesusMary to continue speaking the truth in the face of error and globalist intimidation. Without your voice added to the chorus of countless others, brave priests like Fr. JesusMary will be singled-out and targeted one-by-one until we have no one left to teach genuine Catholic teaching. Raise your voice now by signing our brand-new petition defending Fr. JesusMary, the Holy Mass, and Free Speech! Fr. JesusMary has shown us the way into a new battle for the Holy Mass and Catholic orthodoxy against a modernist and worldly narrative infecting the Church today – the same narrative that promotes Pachamama, communist China, and issues a joyless statement after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. We cannot let the suspension of faithful priests from celebrating Mass be our new direction for the Church! Alert Pope Francis that Fr. JesusMary MUST be restored to priestly ministry and freed from encroaching free-speech oppressors! Now is our time to change the course of this important fight for Catholic teaching before Fr. JesusMary is completely silenced! Thank you for signing our petition in support of the TRUTH about marriage and in defense of faithful Catholic priests like Fr. JesusMary! Thank you for defending this brave Catholic priest and his duty to celebrate the Mass! P.S. - Censorship only works when too few people admit that they know it's happening. Now is our chance to tell Pope Francis that we know Fr. JesusMary is being silenced – and that we will not be silent on his behalf! Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Catholic Church in China has been subject to heavy suppression under the CCP, with the establishment of a puppet episcopal congregation – the government-approved Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CPCA) – requiring clerics to swear fealty to the murderous Chinese state, thus pushing Catholics who are faithful to the Holy See into an “underground church.”

Only bishops who are members of the CPCA are recognized by the CCP.

Despite facing increasing persecution under leader Xi Jinping, Pope Francis struck a blow to the underground Church in 2018 when he signed a secretive deal with the CCP for the consecration of bishops green-lit by the communists.

Although many of the details of the agreement have been kept under lock and key, the controversial deal – brokered in part by the disgraced former cardinal Theodore McCarrick – saw Francis cede control over the appointment of bishops in China to the CCP and CPCA, while Beijing reportedly accepted Francis as the head of the Catholic Church.

As part of the original accord made in 2018, the Pope recognized seven bishops appointed by the Chinese government who had previously been excommunicated – including Lei – even requesting that two underground, legitimate Chinese bishops cede their offices to accommodate the former schismatics.

A total of six Chinese bishops are now reported to have been consecrated under the terms of the deal while the country requires around another 40 episcopal appointments.

In comments to the Catholic News Agency, Nina Shea, the director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, said that the “CCP has all but destroyed the Catholic underground church and tightened conformity with its teachings over the patriotic church.”

“I think the Vatican should be energetically bolstering the underground church and speaking up for human rights, not making accommodations with the CCP and self-censoring on important moral issues,” the human rights advocate stated.

Reggie Littlejohn, the founder of advocacy group Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, which campaigns against forced abortion, agreed with Shea, telling the Catholic News Agency that “things have gone from bad to worse for Catholics in China” since the Sino-Vatican deal came into effect.

Littlejohn criticized the deal as exacerbating tensions between faithful Catholics and the communist regime and called upon the Vatican to grant “access to this secret deal.”

Despite Catholic oppression further heightening after initially signing the special deal with China, Francis renewed the agreement in 2020 and has indicated his desire to see the fresh ink on the deal later this year.

Speaking with Reuters’ Vatican correspondent Philip Pullella in a July 2 interview, the Pontiff doubled down on the secretive deal the Vatican has made with China, which is due for its second renewal in October of this year.

“The agreement is moving well, and I hope that in October it can be renewed,” Pope Francis told Pullella.

Defending the deal, the Pope argued that diplomacy, though bringing its own difficulties, is a necessary part of religious relations with the Chinese regime.

“Diplomacy is like that. When you face a blocked situation, you have to find the possible way, not the ideal way, out of it,” he said, adding that diplomacy “is the art of the possible and of doing things to make the possible become a reality.”

In response, Shea argued that it is “difficult to see how the Pope can possibly succeed in the art of diplomacy when dealing with a force as evil as the CCP.”

Share











