Listen to these abortionists admit the sheer brutality of what they do

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon analyzes the statements abortionists themselves have made, describing the horrors of their work as abortion “rights” are aggressively pushed in Canada and the United States.

Jonathon began the episode by underscoring how the abortion issue is dominating both American and Canadian politics. The host noted that Justin Trudeau is increasingly pushing the issue of abortion “rights,” recently going as far as introducing a bill to strip crisis pregnancy centers of their charitable tax status.

Jonathon then turned to the U.S., where Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party made abortion the central issue for the 2024 race, with the press helping them lie about pro-life laws in various states. Harris even invited abortionist doctors onto the stage at one of her campaign rallies, and notably they appeared helpless when an attendee needed medical attention.

The host reminded us that we can’t think of abortion as simply a political issue.

“We can never hear too often what abortion actually is, and my concern sometimes is that abortion is a political football [that] kind of allows us to focus on it as a political issue. And we forget that what we’re talking about is the destruction of a living human being in the womb,” he said. “Our country will not be blessed while run by leaders who support the destruction of human beings.”

A bit later, Jonathon dove into how abortionists have very different things to say about abortion in private than in public. The host first looked at a description of the experiences of one of America’s longest-practicing late-term abortionists, Dr. Warren Hern, in a 2023 glowing profile for The Atlantic about how his work sometimes gives him pause.

From the article: “[O]nce or twice, during a procedure at 15 or 16 weeks, he used forceps to remove a fetus with a still-beating heart. The heart thumped for only a few seconds before stopping. But for a long while after, a vision of that fetus would wake Hern from sleep. He could see it in his mind; the inches-long body and its heart, beating, beating, beating.”

“This is his description, not mine,” Jonathon said. “This is not something I wrote; this is something published in The Atlantic, again, in a profile that was really written to normalize his work, to normalize the fact that a baby’s being removed from the womb with its heart still beating.”

The host then looked at what another abortionist, Dr. Christine Henneberg, wrote in a 2021 Boston Review essay entitled “Why I Provide Abortions.” In that essay, Henneberg described how a staffer named Jenny helped her abort a 15-week-old baby while she was 15 weeks pregnant:

Later that afternoon, Jenny assists me during a fifteen-week procedure. The fetus on the ultrasound screen looks just like Jenny’s, in every recognizable, perfectly formed detail: fingers, toes, beating heart. But this image is very different because of the context in which I am viewing it. The woman is lying on the table, awake but sedated by medications. I dilate her cervix and place a small plastic tube inside her uterus. I watch the ultrasound screen. I flip a switch; a humming noise fills the room. At this instant, the fetus seems to jump as though startled; then it squirms in the tight, already shrinking space of the uterus. It continues to move in this very human, baby-like way until the last instant, when it is overpowered by the force of the vacuum and sucked through a plastic tube, whisked out of the uterus and into a glass jar in a rush of blood. Gone.

Jonathon stressed again that these weren’t his words, but Dr. Henneberg’s.

“It’s shocking to read, it’s shocking to hear but realize that the abortionist is writing the brutal, bloody details of what she does because she wants to normalize it,” he said.

