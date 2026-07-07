Little Sisters of the Poor return to court again over Obama contraception mandate

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Little Sisters multiple times, but Democrat officials continue trying to force the nuns to fund contraception against their Catholic faith.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Little Sisters of the Poor return to court Tuesday, urging the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals to restore their right not to subsidize abortifacient contraception.

Years ago, the Obama administration mandated that employers subsidize the provision of contraceptives, including abortifacient drugs, to their employees under the auspices of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), better known as Obamacare. The Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic institution that provides support for the elderly poor, refused to comply, as did other religious employers, sparking years of litigation.

The U.S. Supreme Court sided 7-2 with the Little Sisters in 2020, upholding a rule from the first Trump administration that had exempted such religious institutions from the mandate. But left-wing states refused to accept defeat, keeping the nuns in court for years. Last August, a federal district court in Philadelphia sided with Pennsylvania and New Jersey against the Little Sisters.

On July 6, the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty announced their attorneys would be representing the Little Sisters before the Third Circuit the following day.

“The fourteen-year legal crusade against the Little Sisters has been needless, grotesque, and un-American,” said Becket president Mark Rienzi. “The States have no business trying to take away the Little Sisters’ federal civil rights. The Third Circuit should toss the States’ lawsuit into the dustbin of history and uphold the protection the Little Sisters already won at the Supreme Court… twice.”

“For nearly 200 years, our order has welcomed the elderly poor and dying into our homes as we would welcome Christ Himself,” added Mother Loraine Marie Maguire of the Little Sisters of the Poor. “It is painful that we have spent more than a decade defending that mission in court. We simply want to continue our work without being forced to violate our faith, and we pray Pennsylvania and New Jersey will end this needless harassment.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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