Liturgy expert suggests SSPX consecrations influenced by Vatican document on Mary’s titles

The decision to consecrate new bishops is marked by the ‘anguish of a son whose mother has been subjected to public disgrace,’ according to Dr. Peter Kwasniewski.

(LifeSiteNews) — Liturgist and author Dr. Peter Kwasniewski recently shared that he believes the Vatican’s document rejecting Mary’s titles of Co-Redemptrix and Mediatrix of All Graces was the “decisive nudge” that pushed the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) to consecrate bishops without papal approval.

Fr. Pagliarani’s homily today shows how much this decision to move ahead with consecrations was determined by the attack in ‘Mater Populi Fidelis’ on Our Lady’s privileges, in particular her being the Co-Redemptrix. In my opinion, the commentariat had not paid sufficient… — Peter Kwasniewski (@DrKwasniewski) February 2, 2026



Dr. Kwasniewski pointed to a sermon by Father Davide Pagliarani, the SSPX Superior General, announcing the decision to move ahead with consecrations in which he declared that it is “out of the question” to “drive souls away from Our Blessed Lady.”

In the sermon, Fr. Pagliarani stressed the importance of the Blessed Mother in the life of our Lord Jesus Christ as well as her role as Co-Redemptrix, which he alluded to without mentioning explicitly.

Speaking from the point of view of Christ, Fr. Pagliarani emphasized that the Mother of God is also our spiritual mother, having “given birth” to our souls.

“She also gave birth to you at the foot of the cross. And so what have you done with her? Did you celebrate her greatness? Did you honor her and treat her truly as a mother?” he said.

“There is no way we can sidestep this question. This is what our Blessed Lord will ask us. Therefore, can we renounce this most beautiful doctrine? This profound doctrine, that shows us overabundantly our blessed Lord’s charity.”

“Are we afraid that by treating our Blessed Lady as she deserves that she would alienate us from the mystery of the Redemption in which she herself is totally immersed? Can a true Catholic be afraid of that? It is impossible. Totally impossible,” Fr. Pagliarani continued.

“Moreover, are we permitted to deceive other souls this way? It is unacceptable. Are we permitted to drive souls away from our Blessed Lady when her role is not only to bring us our Lord Jesus Christ, but to mold His image in our souls? That is out of the question,” the priest said in a possible reference to the Vatican’s doctrinal note Mater Populi Fidelis, which advised Catholics against the use of the title “Co-Redemptrix” for the Blessed Virgin Mary.

After the document was issued, Fr. Pagliarani said it was “tantamount to dethroning the Most Blessed Virgin” of her traditional titles.

​​“Although Pope Leo XIV had already expressed his desire for continuity with his predecessor, I did not expect a document issued by a Roman dicastery aimed at restricting the use of those titles – so rich in meaning – which the Church has traditionally attributed to the Virgin,” the superior general said in a November interview. “My first reaction was to celebrate a Mass in reparation for this new attack against Tradition and, still more, against the Most Blessed Virgin Mary.”

Dr. Kwasniewski shared on social media Monday his opinion that Fr. Pagliarani’s sermon showed “how much this decision to move ahead with consecrations was determined by the attack in ‘Mater Populi Fidelis’ on Our Lady’s privileges, in particular her being the Co-Redemptrix.”

“I believe that document was the decisive “nudge” that pushed the decision from potency to act,” the scholar said.

“You can pooh-pooh that, if you really want to, and try to downplay Tucho’s text; but I defy you to read the homily and not to see the depth of Marian devotion behind it, as well as the anguish of a son whose mother has been subjected to public disgrace.”

The statement announcing the SSPX’s decision to consecrate new bishops explains that Fr. Pagliarani had sought an audience with the Holy See last August to present what he called the Society’s “current situation” and the need to ensure the continuation of its episcopal ministry.

Then “in a second letter,” Fr. Pagliarani “explicitly expressed the particular need of the Society to ensure the continuation of the ministry of its bishops,” but received a recent response that was said by the SSPX to “not in any way respond to our requests.”

The announcement clarifies that the decision was made after prayer and consultation with a Council that has unanimously judged “that the objective state of grave necessity in which souls find themselves requires such a decision.”

