LIVE: 2021 Inauguration coverage

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 20, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States today against a very odd backdrop. Washington, D.C. has become heavily militarized, with more than 25,000 National Guard there. Regular Americans are not allowed to attend the inauguration, and instead nearly 192,000 flags have been placed on the National Mall. They “will represent the American people who are unable to travel” to the nation’s capital supposedly because of the coronavirus outbreak, Biden’s inaugural committee said.

