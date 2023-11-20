Live Action’s Lila Rose slams ‘brutal reality of abortion’ in address to United Nations

‘Every year, globally, 70 million children are slaughtered by abortion,’ Lila Rose said, pointing out that most UN members ‘outright support and justify this human rights abuse.’

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — The president of prominent pro-life organization Live Action on Friday urged the United Nations to recognize that the murder of unborn children is “a contradiction of every human right.” She called on the global body to pass a resolution to end abortion worldwide.

Live Action founder and president Lila Rose made the comments during the United Nations Transatlantic Summit in New York on Friday.

The summit commemorated the 75th anniversary of the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which affirms a fundamental “right to life, liberty and security” as well as freedom from “torture or … cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” The UN’s Declaration further states that the “recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.”

However, Rose said on Friday that the “hard truth” is that the UN, which promotes the legalization of abortion worldwide, is actually advocating for the violation of each and every human right it outlines by supporting the destruction of preborn human life.

READ: Lila Rose schools Dr. Phil on abortion: ‘The science is clear when human life begins’

“Abortion not only violates the unborn child’s right to life” but “also violates the child’s right to be free from slavery and their right to be free from torture,” Rose stated, since abortion, particularly dilation and curettage (D&C) procedures, involves an “excruciating, torturous killing.”

The reality of abortion, Rose said, violates key components of the UN’s declaration and effectively renders the document meaningless.

“Abortion, at its core, is a contradiction of every human right,” she said.

“Most of the members of this great institution that is the United Nations outright support and justify this human rights abuse,” the prominent pro-life leader said.

“Every year, globally, 70 million children are slaughtered by abortion,” she said. “Abortion is, by far, the worst human rights crisis of the last half century, one that is ongoing, and one that few today even acknowledge.”

The World Health Organization reports an average of 73 million abortions worldwide per year. From that number, Worldometers estimates that some 200,000 unborn infants are killed in the womb on a daily basis. The resource added that some 30% of pregnancies in the U.S. are unplanned, of which 40% end in abortion. Globally, per the WHO, the rate is much higher, with 60% of infants in unplanned pregnancies being slaughtered in abortion and 30% of unborn babies in all pregnancies suffering that fate.

Rose pointed out on Friday that the UN adopted its Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, just a few short years following the end of World War II, in which the Nazis brutally murdered millions of Jews and others.

“They were cruelly tortured and degraded as if they were less than animals,” she said. “They were murdered.”

The same thing is happening in the modern day with regard to abortion, Rose declared.

“Many powerful people today argue that a human in the womb is not a human, not a life, not worthy of the basic human rights enumerated in the Declaration,” she said. “Instead, they argue that one must pass through the magical birth canal in order to receive one’s humanity. How ludicrous.”

READ: As at-home abortions rise, will women see the humanity of the babies they’ve killed?

Rose said that a mother’s womb “should be a safe haven, a place of nourishment and love,” but “has become a war zone” in which innocent babies who “cannot rally … cannot vote… cannot demonstrate” are annihilated at the hands of doctors with the full backing of governments.

“It’s because the unborn cannot speak that the born — the powerful — have succeeded in trampling on their rights,” she said, blasting the “euphemisms used in polite society that cloak the brutal reality of abortion,” including the word “abortion” itself, as well as ambiguous terms like “reproductive healthcare,” “women’s rights,” “the right to choose,” and “bodily autonomy.”

“Healthcare does not include the right to harm a child — that is ludicrous,” she said.

For Rose, the UN’s declaration of human rights means nothing if it does not apply to the most vulnerable and innocent people in society. Accordingly, she urged the UN to introduce and pass a resolution to abolish abortion.

The United States and other nations have pushed back against the United Nations on multiple occasions, affirming that “there is no international right to an abortion.” Regardless, legal abortion up to the moment of birth persists in many states.

Share











