News

LIVE COVERAGE: 2021 March for Life

Follow our live-blog here for instant updates.
Fri Jan 29, 2021 - 10:17 am EST
Featured Image
By LifeSiteNews staff
By LifeSiteNews staff

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Today is the 2021 March for Life, which will be different from all past marches because organizers asked pro-lifers to stay home and participate virtually, with only a “small group of pro-life leaders” invited to demonstrate in person.

However, a number of pro-life Masses and events are still happening in the nation’s capital, and LifeSite’s videographers on the ground report that a number of marchers have shown up anyway and plan to spend the day protesting abortion. The virtual March for Life rally and speeches from pro-life leaders will be livestreamed here.

LifeSiteNews will provide complete coverage of the day’s events, including through our live-blog below.

 

  2021 march for life, abortion, march for life

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article