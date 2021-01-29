LIVE COVERAGE: 2021 March for Life

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Today is the 2021 March for Life, which will be different from all past marches because organizers asked pro-lifers to stay home and participate virtually, with only a “small group of pro-life leaders” invited to demonstrate in person.

However, a number of pro-life Masses and events are still happening in the nation’s capital, and LifeSite’s videographers on the ground report that a number of marchers have shown up anyway and plan to spend the day protesting abortion. The virtual March for Life rally and speeches from pro-life leaders will be livestreamed here.