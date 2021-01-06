News

LIVE coverage: Debate over electoral college vote and pro-Trump DC rallies

Wed Jan 6, 2021 - 8:53 am EST
Featured Image
By LifeSiteNews staff
By LifeSiteNews staff

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Today the U.S. Congress will hear challenges to the electoral college’s certification of the 2020 presidential election amid rampant reports of voter fraud. LifeSiteNews journalists are both on the ground in Washington, D.C., where hundreds of thousands of President Donald Trump supporters are gathered for rallies, and at their desks live-blogging the Congressional proceedings. The live blog below will update in real time so you can follow along without refreshing this page. 

 

  2020 election, electoral college, voter fraud

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article