LIVE election coverage TONIGHT with LifeSiteNews

Tue Nov 3, 2020 - 8:00 am EST
November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Looking for a conservative place to follow the election results? Join LifeSiteNews for LIVE election coverage starting at 7:30 PM EST.

Join LifeSite co-founder John-Henry Westen, Editorial Director Claire Chretien, and Vice President of Advocacy and Outreach Gualberto Garcia Jones as they discuss the election results from a pro-life, pro-family perspective.

