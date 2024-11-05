LIVE: LifeSite covers the 2024 US presidential election

Tune in tonight as LifeSiteNews brings you live coverage of the 2024 U.S. presidential election results from 7:00 to 11:00 pm eastern time. You can watch our livestream on any device, including your smart TV. Our live blog and Electoral College map will also be updated throughout the evening.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tune in tonight as LifeSiteNews brings you live coverage of the 2024 U.S. presidential election results. Hosted by John-Henry Westen, our election livestream will air from 7:00 to 11:00 pm eastern time and feature many of your favorite commentators. A team of LifeSite journalists, led by U.S. news reporter Stephen Kokx, will also weigh in with up-to-the-minute commentary and analysis. Our live blog and Electoral College map will be updated throughout the evening.

Tonight’s guests will include Liz Yore, Father James Altman, Bishop Joseph Strickland, Deacon Keith Fournier, pro-life activist Reggie Littlejohn, Catholic humanitarian Jason Jones, Drew Mason of St. Joseph Partners, Catholic apologist Jesse Romero, and Marian apparitions expert Xavier Reyes-Ayral.

You can view us live through our LSNTV app available for download on both the Apple Store and Google Play, as well as on popular TV streaming platforms such as Roku, Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV and Samsung Smart TV.

Electoral College map

AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY DC

Live blog

