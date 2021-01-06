LIVE: President Trump’s speech at the March to Save America

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – President Trump will be addressing the March to Save America at the White House Ellipse any minute. The rally has convened tens of thousands of supporters on the day of Congress’s slated vote on the certification of the results of the Electoral College.

More than 90 Republican congressmen will object to electors from contested swing states and over 110 state lawmakers have petitioned Vice President Pence to halt the proceedings and allow more time for review. The vote takes on added significance as Democrats appear to take suspect leads in both Georgia senate races.

There is still time to contact your representatives, which you can do quickly with LifeSite’s Voter Voice campaign.