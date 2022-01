Dozens of pro-life advocates are protesting in front of Planned Parenthood’s abortion facility in Washington D.C. one day prior to the March for Life.

(LifeSiteNews) – Dozens of pro-life advocates protested in front of Planned Parenthood’s abortion facility in Washington D.C. this morning, one day prior to the March for Life, calling for an end to the slaughter of more than 60 million unborn children since legal abortion came to American in 1973.

LifeSiteNews was at the protest located at 1225 Fourth St. NE with pro-life leaders in the build-up to tomorrow’s March for Life event in the capital.

