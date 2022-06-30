llinois Republicans select pro-freedom candidates for key midterm races

LifeSiteNews is on the cutting edge of life and family news reporting. Support our Summer Campaign by giving a gift of support today: give.lifesitenews.com
ILLINOIS (LifeSiteNews) — Illinois Republican voters across the state picked opponents of COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates to run as their nominees in November.
Darren Bailey, a state senator who challenged Governor J.B. Pritzker’s lockdown orders, will now take on Pritzker in November. He previously sued to stop emergency orders in the state Pritzker issued. Pro-life groups backed Bailey in the primary, and President Donald Trump endorsed his candidacy as well.
Bailey also defeated a pro-vaccine mandate, pro-LGBT mayor backed by the Illinois establishment. Mayor Richard Irvin donated $3,000 of his own money to keep the homosexual “Pride” march in Aurora going in 2019. The city also required employees to take the abortion-tainted COVID-19 jabs.
Bailey’s attorney Thomas Devore will be the Republican’s nominee for attorney general. “DeVore has developed a reputation for taking on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in court, suing him over the state’s school mask mandate,” NBC Chicago reported. “He also filed suit against school districts that sought to mandate COVID vaccination among teachers.”
Finally, a mayor who refused to enforce Cook County’s vaccine passport system won the nomination for the 6th Congressional District. Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau will take on Democratic Congressman Sean Casten in November.
Pekau declined to enforce a vaccine passport system that denied entry to restaurants, theaters, and other public businesses if an individual decided not to take a COVID jab.
Ever since the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the ongoing debate over the barbaric practice of abortion back to the states, left-wing zealots, politicians, and rioters have taken to the streets and the airwaves to fan the flames of division.
And perhaps no one has epitomized this unhinged rage more than twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Taking her anger out on Justice Clarence Thomas, Clinton has once again shown her propensity for bitterness, hostility towards our Constitution and rule of law, and hatred towards those with differing philosophies from her own.
The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which saw a 6-3 majority rule in favor of overturning both Roe v. Wade and 1992's Planned Parenthood v. Casey, was a long time coming: In 1973, seven Justices of the Supreme Court (all males) created a phony constitutional "right" to abortion out of thin air, opening the floodgates to practically unfettered access to abortion across the nation and resulting in the killing of more than 60 million innocent, unborn babies in the nearly 50 years that followed.
But with Roe now out of the picture, this decision will officially fall back to the states, who, by way of their elected lawmakers, may now opt to permit, restrict, or even outright ban the practice of abortion altogether.
And while the majority opinion in Dobbs was penned by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, most of the left's ire in the aftermath of its publication has been directed at a different Justice: Conservative constitutionalist Clarence Thomas, currently the bench's only African-American member, who wrote his own separate concurrence acknowledging other past cases which were decided on similar, constitutionally-lacking bases that could potentially be revisited in the future.
Perhaps no disgruntled abortion supporter has gone out of their way more to deride this ruling and Justice Thomas than former First Lady and Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who let her utter contmept for the unborn, the Constitution, and Justice Thomas show in a CBS interview with Gayle King earlier this week.
.@HillaryClinton: "I went to law school with [Justice Thomas]. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him — resentment, grievance, anger … Women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.” pic.twitter.com/nUGWGFVJ3m— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022
In her deeply personal attack, Clinton claimed that Justice Thomas, a Yale Law School classmate of hers in the early 1970s (when Roe was first decided), was a "person of grievance for as long as I've known him. Resentment, grievance, anger."
She then went on to criticize the court's ruling in Dobbs, repeating without evidence that "women are going to die" as a result, all while (predictably) ignoring the potentially millions of unborn babies who will now live because of Justices' timely decision.
So while pro-abortion liberals like Hillary Clinton continue to lament the outcome of Dobbs and smear conservative Justices like Clarence Thomas with personal attacks simply for abiding by the text of the Constitution, the pro-life movement and millions of Americans who believe in the constitutional right to life can take pride in nearly half a century's work to achieve the end of Roe, and begin the real work of ending the barbaric practice of abortion in the United States.
Now is the time to put out-of-touch elitists like Hillary Clinton on notice that momentum is on the side of life once again and that America is rejecting the culture of death that has penetrated our way of life for far too long.
“I have a village of nearly 60,000 residents to answer to; I don’t need extreme politicians in Cook County government telling me what is best for Orland Park,” Pekau wrote in a letter to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in December 2021.
“The vaccine passport requirement, ordered by one person, is an affront to our laws and the rights of our citizens and businesses,” the mayor said in a subsequent video.
Conservative political consultant and commentator Dan Proft said that Bailey’s victories show that moderate, Republican establishment is losing influence.
Proft, whose political action committee has supported Bailey before, said the election “was a resounding rejection of the cowardly Combine GOP ‘leaders’ who’ve put the party in the superminority.”
Illinois’ primary election was a resounding rejection of the cowardly Combine GOP “leaders” who’ve put the party in the superminority. Conservative reform candidates dominated while the Irvin slate went up like a Roman candle. It was up and down the ballot not just Bailey.
— Dan Proft (@DanProft) June 29, 2022
“Conservative reform candidates dominated while the Irvin slate went up like a Roman candle. It was up and down the ballot, not just Bailey,” Proft tweeted.
.@DarrenBaileyIL won 100 of the state’s 102 counties yesterday (Sullivan and Schimpf won their respective home counties). Says a lot about how much sway those suburban surrender GOP “leaders” like Jim Durkin and his toadies have where they live. @ilgop #twill
— Dan Proft (@DanProft) June 29, 2022