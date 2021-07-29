Locals furious after enormous VA, West VA, Maryland health system mandates coronavirus vaccine for workers

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia, July 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A giant health service provider with over 100 locations in Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland is mandating COVID-19 injections for employees, despite opposition efforts to prevent the move and amidst anger from local citizens.

Valley Health announced that as of November 1, it would require all of its “employees, medical staff members, and contractors” to receive the COVID-19 injection, despite the injection still being only under Emergency Use Authorization. The health service provider has been described as having a “monopoly” on health care in the Shenandoah Valley and some of eastern West Virginia, being the parent company of six hospitals – Winchester Medical Center, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Warren Memorial Hospital, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Page Memorial Hospital, and War Memorial Hospital – and dozens of urgent care clinics and doctors’ offices.

A screenshot of Valley Health's website shows just how many locations the health corporation owns SOURCE: valleyhealthlink.com / screenshot

While all current employees have until November to receive the injection, any new employees are bound by the new policy with immediate effect, having to be fully vaccinated before commencing work.

Staff who are “managers or above” as well as “medical staff members” are to either provide proof of their complete vaccination, or have their first injection by August 16. The remaining existing staff have until October 1 to receive their first injection, and complete the course by November 1.

Valley Health states that it is allowing staff to “apply for an exemption” if they are unable to take the injection for medical or religious reasons, but promises only to “carefully and confidentially” assess each such application.

“With a growing body of evidence demonstrating how safe and effective the vaccines are, we believe requiring our staff to take this step to stop the spread of the virus is the most responsible course of action,” claimed Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz.

The policy sparked opposition, and on Monday, July 26, the Front Royal Town Council held a Town Hall meeting to vote on an emergency ordinance, in an attempt to prevent the mandatory vaccination policy. Around 60 concerned citizens spoke out at the meeting, including one mother who revealed how her baby died from a mandated vaccine, and how she has another child with vaccine-related injuries. “This is a hill I will die on,” she declared.

Amongst those who spoke was Dr. Bernard Pegis, a physician at Warren Memorial Hospital, run by Valley Health, who expressed his opposition to the mandated vaccines out of moral concerns from the abortion link which the injections have.

“They’re about to kick out a huge portion of their staff: how can that not affect the medical care in this community?” questioned Pegis.

Council members claimed that they were powerless to prevent the vaccine mandate, with Councilman Gillispie stipulating that “it is outside of our jurisdiction.”

The vote went against the ordinance, prompting Town Councilman Scott Lloyd, who proposed the vote, to write July 27 about his shock at the results of the vote: “We can do better. We have to do better.”

Picketing events are now planned outside both Warren Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center to protest the mandatory injections on August 1 and 2 respectively.

While the Town Council meeting did not lead to any successful vote opposing the vaccine mandate, Valley Health’s policy could perhaps be challenged in court, if medical professionals attempt to protest the mandate or any repercussions which stem from not receiving the injection.

Meanwhile the number of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 injections continues to grow. According to official data from July 23, between December 14, 2020 and July 16, 2021, a total of 491,218 total adverse events were reported to the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), including 11,405 deaths and 48,385 serious injuries. Of the 5,467 U.S. deaths reported as of July 16, 20% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, 14% occurred within 24 hours and 34% occurred in people who became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

Amongst the 12- to 17-year-old age group, there were 12 reported deaths, of which two were suicides, 14,494 total adverse events, including 871 rated as serious.

Contact information for respectful communications:

Valley Health

220 Campus Blvd.

Winchester, VA 22601

+1 (540) 536-8000

Online contact form