London theater blasted for seeking CEO who is non-white, ‘LGBTQ+,’ or ‘criminal class’

Taxpayer-funded Camden People’s Theatre posted a job advert for a CEO encouraging applications from ‘LGBTQ+’ individuals, people from a so-called ‘global majority,’ and members of the ‘criminal class’ or ‘underclass.’

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — A taxpayer-funded London theater has sparked strong reactions from all political sides for seeking a CEO who is disabled, “criminal class,” “LGBTQ+,” or a member of a “global majority,” meaning non-white.

Camden People’s Theatre in London posted a job advert for an “Artistic Director & Joint CEO,” encouraging applications from people “without formal education” who identify as:

D/deaf and/or disabled

Neurodiverse

Working-class, benefit class, criminal class and/or underclass

Global majority* and/or migrant

LGBTQ+

According to the theater’s job advert, people of a “global majority” include individuals of “Black Caribbean, Black African, South Asian, East Asian, South East Asian, Middle Eastern, Arab, Latinx, Jewish, Romany and Irish Traveller heritage.”

“We are particularly keen to hear from Black and Global Majority people, and candidates who self-identify as disabled,” the job advert states. “All candidates who identify as disabled who demonstrate that they meet the essential criteria will be invited for interview.”

Camden People’s Theatre was blasted across the U.K.

Conservative MP Neil O’Brien noted that the £45,000-£50,000 a year position was funded by taxpayer money and asked, “what if… being a criminal is bad?”

During the COVID crisis, Camden People’s Theatre received £250,000 in public funding, the Telegraph reports.

Conservative Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch recently slammed the term “global majority” introduced by far-left activists as “anti-white.”

