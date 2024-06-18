LOOK: Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla wears pro-God t-shirt after winning NBA title

After beating the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA championship on Monday, Boston Celtic's coach Joe Mazzulla, who is only 35, put on a t-shirt that read 'But first … let me thank God.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic head coach of the Boston Celtics once again witnessed to his faith after his team captured the franchise’s record 18th NBA title Monday night.

After beating the Dallas Mavericks, Joe Mazzulla, who is only 35, put on a t-shirt that read “But first … let me thank God.” Mazzulla notably wore the shirt during a post-game interview with woke sports network ESPN.

Mazzulla has been outspoken about his religious beliefs ever since being named full-time head coach of the historic Celtics in February 2023. He was tapped as the team’s interim head coach in September 2022.

As reported by LifeSite, Mazzulla first drew media attention in December 2022 when he was asked if he was aware England’s Prince William and Kate Middleton attended one of their games against the Miami Heat. An excited female reporter asked him at the time if he had met with “the royal family.”

“Jesus, Mary, and Joseph?” he replied with a straight face. “Oh, no, I did not. I’m only familiar with one royal family. I don’t know too much about that one.”

Following the Celtics’ game 2 win over Dallas last week, Mazzulla was asked by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports whether he takes “pride” in the fact that the head coaches of both teams in the Finals are black for the first time since 1975.

Instead of answering the question, Mazzulla, who was born in Rhode Island to a Sicilian father and an African-American mother, responded by yet again drawing attention to religion.

“I wonder how many of those have been Christian coaches,” he said as reporters sat in silence.

Sports media member asks Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla about the significance of there being two black head coaches in the NBA Finals. Mazzulla responds by asking the reporter how many of those coaches have been Christians. Listen to this silence: pic.twitter.com/InDCR3pz3b — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 9, 2024

Mazzulla was profiled by NBC Sports Boston in May. The program revealed that he does a “prayer walk” with a rosary around the perimeter of the floor before games. He also said that if the team wins the championship this year, they are going to visit Jerusalem because although “most people go to Disney World or whatever … I think [the Holy Land is] the most important place to go back and recenter yourself.”

Mazzulla is the 19th head coach of the Celtics, who bested the Mavericks 4 games to 1. He is also the youngest coach to lead a team to title since 1970. His overall win-loss record is an astronomical 148-54, including playoffs, which is a league record for coaches with at least 200 games under their belt.

Mazzzulla attended Bishop Hendrickson high school in Rhode Island, where he won three state basketball titles. He played collegiately at the University of West Virginia from 2006 until 2011 before being hired in 2019 as an assistant for the Celtics. He previously coached at various Division II programs and in the NBA’s G League.

