LOOK: Catholic NFL kicker Harrison Butker meets with Trump in Oval Office

Harrison Butker, kicker for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and a devout Catholic, met with President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday morning. A photo was first shared on X by a communications advisor to the president.
Harrison Butker and President Donald Trump

Evan
Stambaugh
Evan Stambaugh
(LifeSiteNews) — Harrison Butker, kicker for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and a devout Catholic, met with President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday morning.

A photo of Trump and Butker in the Oval Office was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Margo Martin, special assistant and communications advisor to the president.

It is not immediately known what the two men may have discussed.

Another photo of Butker at the White House was shared on X by journalist Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell. He is seen standing near the podium in the press briefing room, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt looking on. It appears to have been a photo-op rather than an indicator of his participation in a briefing.

This story is developing…

