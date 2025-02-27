LOOK: Catholic NFL kicker Harrison Butker meets with Trump in Oval Office

Harrison Butker, kicker for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and a devout Catholic, met with President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday morning. A photo was first shared on X by a communications advisor to the president.

(LifeSiteNews) — Harrison Butker, kicker for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and a devout Catholic, met with President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday morning.

A photo of Trump and Butker in the Oval Office was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Margo Martin, special assistant and communications advisor to the president.

The GOAT of kicking @buttkicker7 meets the GOAT of Presidents @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1F5qMlSIhv — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 27, 2025

It is not immediately known what the two men may have discussed.

Another photo of Butker at the White House was shared on X by journalist Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell. He is seen standing near the podium in the press briefing room, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt looking on. It appears to have been a photo-op rather than an indicator of his participation in a briefing.

Spotted at the White House 🏈: @buttkicker7 pic.twitter.com/AwMULu7Jqh — Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell (@TheElizMitchell) February 27, 2025

This story is developing…

