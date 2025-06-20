LOOK: Minnesota Capitol displayed satanist ‘thank you’ plaque for Gov. Tim Walz

'The Democratic Coalition of Satan Worshippers thanks Gov. Tim Walz for not standing in the way of spreading Satanism at the State Capitol Building. Satan has a special place for you.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Minnesota Capitol has displayed a plaque thanking Governor Tim Walz for allowing the promotion of Satanism at the building which reads, “Satan has a special place for you.”

“The Democratic Coalition of Satan Worshippers thanks Gov. Tim Walz for not standing in the way of spreading Satanism at the State Capitol Building. Satan has a special place for you,” read a plaque displayed upon a table in the lower-level East Hall of the Minnesota State Capitol, as shown by video footage from state Representative Pam Altendorf.

“You can’t make it up,” remarked Altendorf in a blog post.

The plaque thanked Walz for allowing a satanic display in the State Capitol last year featuring an upside-down pentagram, a phoenix, and a “prayer” card with the words “You Are Your Own God” printed on it.

The satanic non-profit group called Cerberus Ministries was granted a permit by the Minnesota Department of Administration to install its display from December 13 through December 27. The department said it could not deny the group’s request because it is “protected speech” under the First Amendment.

At the time, Walz’s office stated, “The Governor does not agree with the display and did not approve it. But the First Amendment means that he does not police speech in the State Capitol. That’s true whether it’s a religious display, a political protest, or a Minnesotan advocating for a policy.”

Assistant Commissioner Curt Yoakum told LifeSiteNews that the state Department of Administration approves all displays at the Capitol, and that this particular display is protected under the First Amendment.

Altendorf affirmed that the display was “registered with the Minnesota State Capitol” and was “on the calendar to be there for a 2-week period.”

Walz, who served as the vice-presidential nominee during Kamala Harris’ run, is one of the most radical leftist politicians in the country.

As part of his extreme pro-abortion agenda, he repealed a measure that required the state to report whether an abortion resulted in a live birth, actions taken to preserve the baby’s life, and whether the baby survived. These requirements had exposed that in 2021, physicians in Minnesota performed five abortions that resulted in the live births of these babies, who were thereafter left to die.

Walz is also a defender of Communist China, having once hosted a delegation of Chinese teachers linked to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) intelligence apparatus, and praised Chinese Communism as a system where “everyone shares.”

