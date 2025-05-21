LOOK: Older brother of Pope Leo XIV meets with Trump, Vance in Oval Office

Louis Prevost and his wife met with President Trump and Vice President Vance in the White House yesterday. Prevost said in a recent interview, ‘I’m a MAGA type and I have my beliefs.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Louis Prevost, the older brother of Leo XIV, and his wife met with President Trump and Vice President Vance in the White House on Tuesday. Trump’s assistant Margo Martin shared an image of the meeting on social media.

Great meeting between President Trump, Vice President Vance, and @Pontifex’s brother, Louis Prevost and his wife Deborah 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LMkxnI8ict — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 20, 2025

Prevost has been in the news ever since his brother emerged from this month’s conclave wearing the pontifical vestments. He made waves when he told political commentator Piers Morgan that he’s a huge Trump fan.

“I’m a MAGA type and I have my beliefs,” he said. “However, I had no idea that what was coming was coming this soon and I can tell you, since then, I’ve been very quiet, biting my tongue.”

Pope Leo’s brother Louis Prevost is definitely a down to Earth guy… And he’s MAGA! pic.twitter.com/yUDzOAzcfQ — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) May 13, 2025

Later in the interview, Louis told Morgan that his brother is “much more liberal than I am” but not “woke.”

Prevost currently lives in Florida. He is a Navy veteran and was born in 1951. His younger brother John still lives in Illinois, about 30 minutes from where the family grew up in Dolton, just outside Chicago.

Trump had told reporters earlier in the day that, “I like the pope and I like the pope’s brother,”

“I look forward to getting him to the White House,” he also said. “I want to shake his hand. I want to give him a big hug.”

Prevost’s brother, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now Leo XIV, held his inaugural Mass this past weekend. Vance led a delegation from the U.S. that included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who, like Vance, is also Catholic.

Both shared an audience with Leo during their visit to the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV held a private audience with US Vice President @JDVance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio @SecRubio, who attended the Inauguration Mass of his pontificate. pic.twitter.com/FqWqOIhTJe — EWTN News (@EWTNews) May 19, 2025

“The only institution that was around 2,000 years ago, that’s still around, is the Catholic Church.” 🙏 Marco Rubio had the incredible honor of attending the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope, in Rome. pic.twitter.com/mDOwdA2D1h — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) May 19, 2025

John Prevost, the second oldest of the three Prevost brothers, previously spoke about how his brother Robert, now Leo XIV, “played priest” as a child growing up. John also did several interviews with mainstream media outlets following the conclave. While speaking to the Associated Press, he said he expects his brother to be a “second Pope Francis.”

