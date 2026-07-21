LOOK: Statue of Our Lady unharmed after church roof caved in during earthquake

‘A large part of the church nave has collapsed. ... The high altar collapsed into the rubble. The statue of the Virgin remains intact,’ Father Henry Díaz explained.

(LifeSiteNews) — A statue of the Virgin Mary survived a devastating 5.1 magnitude earthquake unscathed in Peru despite the church’s roof, part of its facade, and its viceregal altars collapsing.

Built in the 16th century, Santiago Apóstol Parish church in the Chupaca province underwent heavy damage on the night of July 18.

“A large part of the church nave has collapsed. You can see huge cracks everywhere and roof tiles that have come loose. The high altar collapsed into the rubble. The statue of the Virgin remains intact,” Father Henry Díaz said.

In an interview with Rotafono, Díaz noted that the church’s “tower is leaning and must be demolished” and lamented that this “architectural gem” had been damaged shortly before the region’s celebration of its patron saint, Saint James the Apostle.

The quake left at least 6 people dead, more than 32 injured, and 50 homes destroyed, according to RPP (Radio Programas del Perú).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RPP Noticias (@rppnoticias)

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