Los Angeles reinstitutes indoor mask mandate for all, including the vaccinated

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – While significant evidence indicates no effective justification for their latest policy change, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LAPH) has reinstituted an indoor mask mandate which applies to both the unvaccinated and the vaccinated.

In a Thursday press conference, Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said, "[m]asking indoors must again become a normal practice by all, regardless of vaccination status, so that we can stop the trends and level of transmission we are currently seeing."

A tweet sent out by LAPH asserted, “[w]earing a mask indoors with others reduces the risk of both getting & transmitting the virus. We’re requiring masking for everyone while indoors at public settings & businesses, regardless of vaccination status so that we can stop the increased level of transmission we're seeing.”

According to KCAL9, this policy change comes, “as more than 1,000 COVID cases a day have been reported in the county over the last seven days,” including 452 people in the nation’s largest county being hospitalized with COVID-19, and of these, 96 are in intensive care units.

It was not clear if these patients were admitted due to complications from the virus specifically, or if for another complication while also merely “testing positive” for COVID-19 with a very flawed testing method.

The rationale behind mask mandates is first premised on the notion that healthy people, without symptoms, can unwittingly transmit this virus to others, despite evidence for this theory being scarce, if existing at all.

In fact, in June 2020, the World Health Organization admitted that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is “very rare.” Furthermore, a study of almost 10 million people in Wuhan, China in December 2020 found that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 did not occur at all.

In an interview featured in the masterfully produced documentary, “Following the Science?,” former Pfizer vice president and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory, Dr. Michael Yeadon, stated, “this idea that you can be ill, even though you have no symptoms, and you can be a respiratory virus threat to someone else … [was] invented in 2020. There’s simply no history of it. And it defies common sense as well.”

In an unspecified briefing reported to have occurred in January 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed a similar view. At the time, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated:

[I]n all the history of respiratory born viruses of any type, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks. The driver of outbreaks is always a symptomatic person. Even if there is a rare asymptomatic person that might transmit, an epidemic is not driven by asymptomatic carriers.

And despite his contrary demands over the last year that even children be subjected to mask requirements in school, including recently, an email obtained through a Freedom of Information request recently revealed Fauci’s clear understanding that there is no reason for the healthy to wear masks. Writing in February 2020 to Obama-era health secretary and former Gates Foundation executive Sylvia Burwell, the present chief medical advisor to Joe Biden wrote:

Masks are really for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection.

On another occasion, in March 2020, Fauci affirmed the same point in an interview on 60 minutes saying, “[t]here's no reason to be walking around with a mask,” and when people do, “there are unintended consequences — people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face.”

While studies overall reveal “little to no evidence for the effectiveness of face masks,” wearing them “for a prolonged period of time is not harmless.” Masks have been shown to 1.) cause “difficulty breathing and skin rashes,” 2.) “significantly reduce the resilience and performance of healthy adults,” 3.) cause “severe psychosocial consequences,” provide dangers of poisoning due to the “inhalation of chlorine compounds in polyester,” and even cause death.

In summarizing the data, one commentator simply states, “the policy [of mask mandates] is all pain and no gain and should be abandoned without delay.”

