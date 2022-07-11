Los Angeles school district gives teachers ‘queer’ calendar to push LGBT agenda ‘all year long’

The calendar links to a document stating that parents do not need to be informed of their children’s gender confusion.

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) – The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) provided a “Queer All School Year” calendar to teachers and educators designed to help them push LGBT-themed material to children in every month of the school year, documents obtained by Parents Defending Education, a parental rights group, show.

The calendar, titled the “Queer All School Year” calendar, gives suggestions for monthly activities that teachers can organize to help promote the LGBT agenda in the classroom. The activities vary based on the month of the school year. According to the calendar, the calendar is the “queer and trans-affirming school calendar.”

For August, the calendar suggests teachers help form Gender Sexuality Alliances (GSAs) or “Rainbow Clubs” at schools and features a link to a GLSEN resource about “Solidarity Week,” a student-led program designed to “show solidarity” with people who identify as LGBT. GLSEN is an organization that supports teaching gender theory in elementary schools and has supported providing children with cross-sex hormones, which are known to cause irreparable harm to children.

In September, the calendar instructs teachers to “teach LGBT-inclusive curriculum all year.”

The calendar designates October “LGBT History Month,” and teachers are asked to attend the “Standing with LGBTQ+ Students Conference.” The calendar links to a document that calls for proposals for “standing with LGBTQ+ students, staff, and families.” That document links to another that states that the purpose of the conference would be to focus on “promising practices for affirming Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) in grades K-12.”

For November and December, teachers are instructed to get “pronoun pins” and “LGBT history posters” from the district’s Diversity and Equity division and to place “LGBTQ-affirming signs” in areas around the classroom and on school grounds.

The calendar states that an event would be hosted in January called “Jazz and Friends Reading Event” and instructs teachers to “read inclusive books in every grade.” The calendar links to an article by the pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign advocating for adults to read the book I Am Jazz, a book that promotes gender ideology, to children.

For February, the calendar suggests participation in the “Black Lives Matter in Schools Week of Action” and links to a website called “Black Lives Matter at School.” The website presents 13 guiding principles for teachers, including “fostering a queer-affirming network” and “embracing and making space for our trans siblings to participate and lead.”

The suggestions for March and April are affirmation of preferred names and pronouns of students. The document for March links to another document that states that “all students have the right to be referred to by their chosen name/pronouns, regardless of their legal or school records,” and that “Although only parents/guardians or students 18+ can request changes in the student information data bases, schools must address a student by their affirmed name/gender pronouns.”

The document also states that students can change their names and gender identities without parental knowledge. According to the document, “no parent/guardian permission or notification is required for student-initiated name changes.”

The month of June includes a reading list to help “celebrate Pride Month with literature, art, music, poster campaigns, or lunchtime events.” Included in the reading list are books titled: Two Boys Kissing, Gender Identity, Transgender Lives: Complex Stories, Complex Voice, Gender Issues, This Book Is Gay, LGBTQ Families: The Ultimate Teen Guide, Queer: The Ultimate LGBT Guide for Teens, and Transgender People.

Speaking to the Daily Caller, Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education, said that LAUSD is “failing” to teach students reading and mathematics despite a multi-billion dollar budget.

“[Los Angeles Unified School District] boasts an annual budget of $18.5 billion, yet is failing to perform the basic task of actually educating students,” Neily said. “Rather than injecting trendy social justice programming into the school year, perhaps the district would be better served addressing its abysmal proficiency rates for reading and mathematics at all grade levels.”

School districts have gotten into trouble for promoting LGBT ideology and sexually graphic material in schools. Last year, Fairfax County, Virginia, schools reaffirmed the presence of Lawn Boy and Gender Queer: A Memoir in school libraries. Both books are known to feature pornographic descriptions of homosexual activity with underage children. Fairfax County schools adopted a policy last month that punishes students for “malicious misgendering” or “deadnaming” gender-confused students.

The release of the documents by Parents Defending Education follows the implementation of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits discussion of sexuality in K-3 classrooms. Some Florida schools removed I Am Jazz and other books promoting gender theory and gender confusion from school libraries in the days and weeks before the implementation of the law.

