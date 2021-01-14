Los Angeles schools demand COVID-19 vaccination before return to campus

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

LOS ANGELES, January 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner said on Monday that COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for in-person students once they become available.

A coronavirus vaccine requirement, he asserted, would be “no different than students who are vaccinated for measles or mumps,” the Los Angeles Times reports. Speaking in a prerecorded briefing, he compared staff, students, and others receiving the COVID-19 shots to those who “are tested for tuberculosis before they come on campus. That’s the best way we know to keep all on a campus safe.”

While the vast majority of school campuses remain closed, Beutner said the state authorities should create standards for reopening all schools, “clearly justify the directives, and then require campuses to open when the standards are achieved.”

Parents who don’t want their children to take the vaccine, at the prescribed time, Beutner assures, “will always have the option for a child to stay in online learning and therefore not have to go back to campus.”

Proposing a justification for this policy, the Los Angeles Times cites the district’s internal testing program which reportedly found that “[n]early 1 in 3 asymptomatic students from some lower-income communities … turned out to be infected” in one week of December. “At the time of the test, the children reported feeling no effects of COVID-19. Asymptomatic carriers can still spread the virus to others and might later develop symptoms,” they said.

While this assertion of asymptomatic transfer is routinely made in the mainstream media, there is very little evidence for it. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) itself admitted back in June that such transmission is “very rare.” In a study released by the University of Florida last month, they found “no asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread” of COVID-19, while another study of almost 10 million people in Wuhan, China, found that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 did not occur at all. These findings undermine the need for lockdowns and school closings altogether, which are built on the premise of the virus being unwittingly spread by infectious, asymptomatic people.

It is also important to note that COVID-19 has a 99.6 percent survival rate, which is virtually 100 per cent for those under 20 years old, and an average age of death of about 82 years, similar to the normal lifespan.

With regards to school policy, former member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Scott Atlas explained, “The point about the schools is really critical because this is the most irrational public policy probably in modern history. Children have virtually zero risk of getting a serious complication, virtually zero risk of dying … You don’t lockdown the children because you are personally afraid. That’s totally outrageous.”

Further, there remain significant concerns regarding these COVID-19 vaccines, which have been rushed through the process of development, testing, approval, and now distribution, with a new “messenger RNA” technology, no industry-standard animal trials, nor any sufficient studies on long-term effects.

These concerns included “allergic” and “potentially fatal reactions,” risks that these vaccines may cause infertility in women, result in an increased vulnerability to the virus, and present unacceptable dangers of long-term effects due to a lack of proper testing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also drew up a document this fall listing the possible side-effects from a COVID-19 vaccine, including strokes, encephalitis, auto-immune disease, birth defects, Kawasaki disease, and death.

Present reports reveal that hundreds of individuals injected with these vaccines have been admitted to the hospital, and at least two have died.

As is well-stated in a formal letter signed by almost 3,000 European doctors, “If 95% of people experience Covid-19 virtually symptom-free, the risk of exposure to an untested vaccine is irresponsible.”

Indeed, Dr. Joseph Meaney, president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, affirms that informed consent is not even possible for these new vaccines since long-term effects remain unknown due to the lack of extended testing. Thus, any use of coercion of persons to take such a vaccine, including the exclusion of children from in-person instruction, remains “ethically unacceptable.”

Though their voices are systematically suppressed by media and Big Tech corporations, tens of thousands of doctors, scientists, and medical practitioners have signed the Great Barrington Declaration which calls school closings “a grave injustice,” and asserts that “those who are not vulnerable (to the virus) should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal,” while incorporating “simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick.”

Therefore, these doctors affirm, “Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open. Arts, music, sport and other cultural activities should resume.”

Out of concern for a similar policy of mandated vaccinations being implemented in New York City schools, teachers there have organized to protest, sponsoring a petition which at the time of this writing has garnered over 17,000 signatures.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

