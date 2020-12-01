Los Angeles supervisor eats at restaurant just before dining ban she supported kicks in

SANTA MONICA, California, December 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Another government official faces charges of COVID-19 hypocrisy this week after violating a ban on outdoor dining she voted for in Los Angeles County, California.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl was one of the 3-2 majority that voted to ban outdoor dining on the grounds that it is, in her words, a “most dangerous situation,” Fox 11 reported. “The servers are not protected from us, and they’re not protected from their other tables that they’re serving at that particular time, plus all the hours in which they’re working,” she said.

However, the night of the vote Kuehl was seen dining outdoors herself at Italian restaurant Forno Trattoria, with the ban set to take effect the next day.

“She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible,” a spokesperson admitted in a statement. “She loves Il Forno, has been saddened to see it, like so many restaurants, suffer from a decline in revenue. She ate there, taking appropriate precautions, and sadly will not dine there again until our Public Health Orders permit.”

“That sends a message that we’re getting direction from people that aren’t really believing in messages they’re making," commented area restaurant owner Michael Voltaggio.

"We have to remember that we who are in public office are held to a very high standard as we should be,” responded Supervisor Janice Hahn, who opposed the ban, “and one of the things I’m realizing with some of these new restrictions is if we can’t garner the trust of the public to be with us in this fight against the virus, then we’ve lost a big battle and I’m feeling that now nine months into this is we’re beginning to lose the trust of the public.”

Kuehl joins a long list of Democrat politicians, liberal personalities, and left-wing activists who have flouted their own coronavirus rules to enjoy fine dining (California Gov. Gavin Newsom); riot and/or protest (Black Lives Matter activists); get their hair done (Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi); disregard masks (CNN’s Chris Cuomo); commit adultery (UK researcher and early lockdown proponent Neil Ferguson); hold political celebrations (Joe Biden supporters); mourn the dead (attendees of the funeral of Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia), or engage in “nonessential” holiday travel (Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker).

— Article continues below Petition —