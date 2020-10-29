Lost and found: Tucker Carlson says ‘damning’ Biden docs temporarily ‘vanished’ in shipping

October 29, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson raised the eyebrows of fans and foes alike Wednesday evening when he announced that his show had obtained allegedly-incriminating documents pertaining to former Vice President and current Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, only for them to “vanish” in shipping, and finally be recovered by UPS.

“On Monday of this week we received from a source a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family. We believe those documents are authentic, they are real, they are damning,” Carlson said. “At the time we received them, my executive producer Justin Wells and I were in Los Angeles preparing to interview Tony Bobulinski about the Bidens’ business dealings in China, Ukraine, and other countries. So we texted a producer in New York and asked him to send those documents to us in L.A. and he did that.”

“So Monday afternoon of this week he shipped those documents overnight to California with a large national carrier, a brand-name company that we’ve used, you’ve used countless times with never a single problem,” he continued. “But the Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles. Tuesday morning we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened and the contents were missing. The documents had disappeared.”

Carlson stressed that the unnamed company “took this very seriously,” exhaustively searching every step of the package’s journey and interviewing “every one of its employees who touched the envelope we sent … They went far and beyond, but they found nothing.”

“Those documents have vanished,” Carlson declared. “As of tonight, the company has no idea and no working theory even, about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign just six days from now. We spoke to executives at that company a few hours ago. They seemed baffled and deeply bothered by this. And so are we.”

The next day, a spokesman for UPS informed Business Insider that “after an extensive search, we have found the contents of the package and are arranging for its return.” The company did not elaborate on what had happened to them.

“UPS will always focus first on our customers, and will never stop working to solve issues and make things right,” UPS Senior Public Relations Manager Matthew O’Connor said. “We work hard to ensure every package is delivered, including essential goods, precious family belongings and critical healthcare.”

Carlson did not elaborate on the nature of the alleged material, but the announcement follows his in-depth interview with Tony Bobulinski, a retired Navy lieutenant and former business partner of Biden’s troubled son Hunter.

Bobulinski went public to corroborate a trove of emails detailing how the Biden family made millions of dollars around the world by selling meetings with the former vice president. He says the former vice president was aware of Hunter’s dealings, despite past claims to the contrary, that “they’re able to set up meetings and get people to jump through hoops in an interest to garner favor with the sitting vice president,” and that “I just don’t see, given the history here and the facts, how Joe can’t be influenced” by foreign interests.

While Carlson’s announcement set social media ablaze with speculation about some sort of conspiracy to intercept the materials to protect Biden (for which there is currently no evidence, and which Carlson has not claimed), others questioned why his team apparently did not take greater precautions for transporting and preserving such purportedly-important material, such as making physical or digital copies for safekeeping:

As for the broader story, the Biden camp never specifically denied the authenticity of the previously-revealed emails, but its allies in traditional and social media have worked tirelessly to ignore, suppress, or discredit the story, despite evidence of the emails’ authenticity.