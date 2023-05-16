Loudoun County group alleged to have threatened parents also backed school board in trans rape coverup: report

‘It’s going to be extremely difficult for these [school board] members to hang in,’ Kristen Gorczyk, an aide to school board chairman Chair Ian Serotkin, reportedly said. ‘We really need to hold the line.’

ASHBURN, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — The group of leftist Loudoun County activists who allegedly doxed and threatened conservative parents also previously sympathized with Democrats on the area school board after administrators’ alleged coverup of a sexual assault committed by a “nonbinary” student.

LifeSiteNews previously reported that the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday “opened an investigation into potential threats made within the ‘Loudoun Love Warriors’ Facebook group” after a whistleblower revealed that members of the group allegedly made violent threats against individuals, including parents who spoke out against radical curricula during school board meetings.

In an investigative report, The Daily Wire noted that the same group — which allegedly collaborated to dox one Loudoun County man and may have contributed to the firing of another — had also expressed a desire to help Democrats on the school board amid allegations that they had covered up the rape of a female student by a transgender-identifying boy.

According to the June 2022 investigative report by The Daily Wire, a teen girl was raped by a skirt-wearing boy in the girls’ bathroom after she had previously engaged in consensual sexual activity with the same individual in two prior instances. The boy had been allowed by the school to use the girls’ bathroom thanks to a policy authorizing students to choose bathrooms based on gender identity.

The incident sparked outrage and triggered widespread support for conservative causes and political candidates after it appeared administrators with Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) failed to be transparent with the public about the matter. In December, a nine-person Loudoun County panel found that administrators had been “looking out for their own interests instead of the best interests of LCPS.”

“This invariably led to a stunning lack of openness, transparency, and accountability both to the public and the special grand jury,” the report said.

LCPS superintendent Scott Ziegler was ultimately fired and then indicted on three misdemeanor counts for his handling of the rape case. The boy who sexually assaulted the girl was transferred to another school where he reportedly raped another student.

In the background, the so-called “Loudoun Love Warriors” reportedly cheer-led for the ouster of the attorney representing the raped girl and talked about helping the Democratic board members amid the nationwide controversy.

“It’s going to be extremely difficult for these [school board] members to hang in,” Kristen Gorczyk, an aide to school board chairman chair Ian Serotkin, reportedly said. “We really need to hold the line.”

According to The Daily Wire, members of the online group — which also included “a Satanist, a campaign staffer for a Soros-backed prosecutor, a consultant for a Democrat sheriff candidate, and a local reporter” — also spoke about getting attorney Elizabeth Lancaster fired.

Lancaster represented the raped ninth-grader and her father, who had been arrested after getting angry at a school board meeting following his daughter’s rape.

“They call us socialist, leftists, Marxists, progressives,” said Loudoun Love Warriors member Heather Gottlieb in one message viewed by the outlet. Another member, Tori Truesdale, responded, “Yep. I’m all of those. She [Lancaster] about to lose her job.”

According to The Daily Wire report, members of the group balked after the Board of Supervisors — including most of the Democrat members — had demanded that an internal report on the rape be released to the public, worrying it would portray the board in a bad light.

“How long are we going to let the BoS (minus Juli [Brinkman]) f*** our party?” asked Andrew Pihonak, a campaign staffer for George Soros-backed Loudoun County Commonwealth attorney Buta Biberaj.

“There’s no pro to releasing the report,” Gottlieb commented. “There’s no way it doesn’t reflect poorly on them.”

In comments to local ABC affiliate WJLA, Gottlieb said the Facebook group began with activists opposed to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and gradually incorporated additional political issues.

“And that’s how people ended up in the chat,” she told the outlet. “That chat kind of turned into doing more political activism. People joined that chat. People love to chat. So we kind of just turned it into this political activism chat where we talked about the different things we could do, different events that were coming up. And we talked about the school board. We talked about [the] board of supervisors, so lots of political things going on in there.”

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, comments shared in the group regarding conservative-minded Loudoun County residents included violent remarks such as: “Lives needs [sic] to be ruined beyond repair,” “Lets actually destroy them,” and “Im soooo ready to show up with guns lol.”

The Daily Wire noted that a member of the group also put together a list of about 115 people, “mostly private citizens,” who they characterized as “bigots.” Individuals on the list were also variously characterized as “pedophile,” “psychopath,” and “antichrist,” according to the report.

In a statement to The Daily Wire, the Loudoun County Democratic Committee condemned the group’s “dangerous rhetoric.”

“Those that use this kind of dangerous rhetoric should not be welcome in the public square,” spokesman John Block said. “We have seen too many times how violent rhetoric ignites violent actions that hurt and kill people.”

WJLA reported that, while people affiliated with local government officials appeared to have been members of the group, “[n]one of these elected officials personally made any threats.”

