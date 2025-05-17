Louisiana accuses indicted New York doctor of mailing another abortion pill

Margaret Carpenter is accused of mailing abortion pills to another woman in Louisiana, despite an indictment for the first incident. The woman allegedly took the drug at 20 weeks' pregnancy.

(Live Action) — Louisiana’s attorney general announced that the state has opened an investigation into another abortion pill case involving New York doctor Margaret Carpenter. The state had already indicted Carpenter for mailing the abortion pill to a Louisiana mother in mid-2024, who allegedly coerced her teen daughter to take the drug. The teen suffered complications during the chemical abortion.

Now, Carpenter is accused of mailing abortion pill drugs to a second woman in the state despite the indictment for the first incident. This time, the woman was in the city of Shreveport and was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant at the time she took the abortion pill — 10 weeks beyond the gestational age approved by the FDA for administering the drug.

Attorney General Liz Murrill shared the information during testimony for a pro-life bill being heard by the House Civil Law and Procedure Committee on Monday. The bill would allow people to sue an individual or an entity that “performs, causes or substantially facilitates” an abortion.

According to Murrill, the woman went into labor after taking the abortion pill regimen and then threw the baby in the trash. Babies born prematurely as young as 21 weeks have survived with medical care.

READ: Louisiana indicts New York doctor, mother who sourced abortion pills for pregnant teen

“She and her boyfriend, after she gave birth, took the baby, wrapped it in a towel, and threw it in a garbage can,” said Murrill. The couple then went to the hospital. Staff members there instructed them to retrieve the baby, and the boyfriend did so. Local law enforcement is also investigating the situation.

Murrill did not say why she believes that it was Carpenter who supplied the abortion pill in this case, but in addition to the other case in Louisiana, Carpenter was fined by Texas for mailing abortion drugs to a woman in that state in mid-2024; she also suffered complications.

According to The Guardian, Carpenter co-founded the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, which did not respond to a request for comment from the news outlet. She is also a founding member of Hey Jane and has worked with Aid Access — two organizations which provide the abortion pill online.

Reprinted with permission from Live Action.

