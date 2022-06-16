Louisiana and Missouri sue Biden admin for ‘colluding’ with Big Tech to censor free speech

MONROE, Louisiana (LifeSiteNews) — The attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri filed a lawsuit to stop the Biden administration’s “collusion” with Big Tech companies to censor political speech.
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in a federal district court in Louisiana, asks for a preliminary injunction to stop President Joe Biden and other administration officials from working with or pressuring social media companies to limit political speech.
Attorneys general Jeff Landry of Louisiana and Eric Schmitt of Missouri have asked a federal judge to issue an order that prevents Biden officials “from taking any steps to demand, urge, encourage, pressure, or otherwise induce any company or platform for online speech.”
Government can’t outsource its censorship to Big Tech.
Missouri is fighting back and today we filed our motion for Preliminary Injunction against the Biden Administration. A 🧵https://t.co/1wXbAa1DCD pic.twitter.com/Q1y1LUGZ6Q
— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 14, 2022
The preliminary injunction should extend to “any employee, officer, or agent of any such online company or platform, to censor, suppress, remove, de-platform, suspend, shadow-ban, de-boost, or take any other adverse action against any speaker, content, or viewpoint expressed on social-media.”
The lawsuit is the result of efforts by Biden administration officials to get Big Tech companies to censor speech, including information about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and efforts going back to the 2020 election to get Facebook to censor content from Donald Trump and his team.
The Biden team’s “threats of adverse legal consequences thus became compelling” after his election the lawsuit stated.
“Once in control, Defendants promptly capitalized by leveraging these threats—which continued with increased vigor—into direct collusion with social-media companies to achieve widespread censorship of particular disfavored speakers and viewpoints on social media.”
At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world.
This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family.
It's time to tell the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, that we have had enough LGBT propaganda in the armed forces.
SIGN the petition - remind the Secretary of Defense that "Pride Month" only makes us weaker.
Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it.
Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies.
June 1, 2022
June 2, 2022
This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield.
How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes?
The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is.
Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022
To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002.
Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not.
While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices.
SIGN the petition to remind the Secretary of Defense that he serves the Stars and Stripes, not the rainbow flag.
The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it.
In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue.
Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship.
Tell the Secretary of Defense that time-tested values matter, and the LGBT ideology should not be promoted.
Thank you for taking the time to sign our petition.
For example, the lawsuit cites Anthony Fauci for allegedly getting Facebook to censor stories about the possibility that COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The company, now known as Meta, complied with the request before eventually backtracking on censoring such content.
The lawsuit also named Surgeon General Vivek Murthy as another official who pressured social media companies to restrict access to COVID information.
“Surgeon General Murthy explicitly called for more aggressive censorship of social-media speech, stating that ‘we expect more from our technology companies. …. We’re asking them to monitor misinformation more closely. We’re asking them to consistently take action against misinformation super-spreaders on their platforms,” the lawsuit stated.
The attorneys general noted in their lawsuit that Facebook responded to Murthy’s request by saying they were already coordinating to suppress information.
Missouri’s attorney general said that Big Tech’s collusion with the federal government should ‘terrify’ Americans.
“Freedom of speech is the very bedrock of this great nation, and needs to be protected and preserved,” AG Schmitt said in a news release. “The federal government’s alleged attempts to collude with social media companies to censor free speech should terrify Missourians and Americans alike.”
“We may have forced the Biden Administration to forego its Disinformation Governance Board, but there is still a very real threat to Missourians’ and Americans’ right to free speech,” he said. “The federal government must be halted from silencing any more Americans, and this motion for preliminary injunction intends to do just that.”