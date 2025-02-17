Louisiana governor demands extradition of NY abortionist who mailed pills for minor’s coerced abortion

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry issued an extradition warrant for a New York abortionist who mailed drugs used to kill the unborn baby of an underage girl against her will, leading to the girl's hospitalization. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has refused to sign the warrant.

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (LifeSiteNews) — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry announced last week that he signed an extradition warrant for a New York abortionist who mailed pills that were used in the coerced abortion of an underage girl who ended up in the hospital as a result.

A Louisiana grand jury indicted New York-based Dr. Margaret Daley Carpenter, who is infamous for sending abortion pills into states with pro-life laws, in January.

“There is only one right answer in this situation and it is that that doctor must face extradition to Louisiana where she can stand trial and justice will be served,” Landry said in a February 13 video posted on X.

“We owe that to the minor, and to the innocent loss of life, and to the people of this state who stand by life overwhelmingly,” the Republican governor added.

Carpenter and the girl’s mother, who obtained the pills online from Carpenter and coerced her daughter into taking them, were charged with criminal abortion via abortion-inducing drugs, the Advocate reported. The felony carries between one and five years in prison.

The abortion pills killed the teenage girl’s unborn baby and caused the girl a medical emergency, leading to her hospitalization.

The girl had wanted the baby and planned a gender reveal party, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton.

READ: Judge rules New York abortionist must stop mailing abortion pills to Texas, orders her to pay $100k fine

However, New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul declared on Thursday that she will not sign Landry’s extradition warrant.

“Louisiana has changed their laws, but that has no bearing on the laws here in the state of New York,” the staunchly pro-abortion Democratic governor said on X.

“Doctors take an oath to protect their patients. I took an oath of office to protect all New Yorkers, and I will uphold not only our Constitution, but the laws of our land,” she continued.

New York has a “shield law” in place intended to protect abortionists in the state who face prosecution for violating the laws of pro-life states.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill responded to Hochul, saying, “This child was NOT this doctor’s patient. She never met her, saw her, or knew anything about her. The child is a victim. @GovKathyHochul is protecting a drug dealer who victimized a child.”

Share











