Louisiana judge allows post-Roe trigger law banning abortion to take effect

(LifeSiteNews) – Louisiana’s trigger law banning abortion can go into effect after all, State District Judge Ethel Julien ruled Friday, after abortion allies tried to block the post-Roe v. Wade measure on technicalities.

Designed not to take effect until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe, which finally happened last month, the law forbids abortions after “fertilization and implantation” in all cases except ectopic pregnancies, pregnancies in which the infant could not survive postpartum, and physical threats to the mother’s life.

Despite losing Roe, which since 1973 forced all 50 states to allow most abortions, Louisiana abortion groups challenged the trigger law on different grounds, claiming it suffered from contradicting trigger mechanisms and imprecise prohibitions.

Judge Robin Giarrusso agreed to temporarily block the law, a decision the Louisiana Supreme Court allowed to stand pending hearings in district and appellate court.

But the Associated Press reported that Judge Julien determined Friday that she lacked the authority to extend the restraining order due to another technicality: that the case had been filed in the wrong court and should have instead been taken to state court in the state capital of Baton Rouge.

Stressing that the decision “had nothing to do with the merits of our case, which were not discussed or considered by the parties or the court today,” pro-abortion attorney Joanna Wright responded that the “fight is far from over.”

Despite the temporary block of the trigger law, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry publicly notified the state’s abortionists in a letter that it “does not – and cannot – immunize medical providers from liability from criminal conduct,” and therefore “any medical provider who would perform or has performed an elective abortion after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is jeopardizing his or her liberty and medical license.”

Roe’s’ overturn sparked the activation of numerous pre-Roe abortion bans that had gone unenforced for decades, as well as more recent pro-life laws that had been blocked by courts, and trigger laws designed not to take effect until Roe was reversed.

Across the country, abortion giant Planned Parenthood suspended abortions and/or closed locations in reaction to the ruling, and pro-life attorneys general have declared their intentions to enforce their states’ duly-enacted abortion prohibitions. But leftists prosecutors in dozens of localities have vowed not to enforce such laws, ensuring that work and debate will continue over the prospect of banning abortion nationally.

