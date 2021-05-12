Louisiana recognizes anniversary of Roe v. Wade as ‘Day of Tears’

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana, May 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The Louisiana legislature recently passed a resolution commemorating the next anniversary of the landmark pro-abortion U.S. Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade as a “Day of Tears,” a day of national mourning for the babies murdered by abortion.

The resolution to make January 22, 2022, a Day of Tears was passed on May 4, through the efforts of State Sen. Beth Mizell (R).

In January 2021, Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana introduced the Day of Tears resolution in the U.S. Senate, with Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia doing the same in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Day of Tears is a national pro-life organization which aims to commemorate January 22 as a Day of Tears and to encourage Americans to lower their flags to half-staff in mourning.

Traditionally, flying the American flag at half-staff is a symbol of honor, mourning, or remembrance. By flying the flag at half-staff on January 22, Americans would publicly mourn the loss of the children of this country murdered by abortion.

“When the nation sees the flags lowered in mourning,” the website says, “it will pause and remember the precious innocents who have perished, and there is nothing the Supreme Court or Congress can do to stop it.”

“On January 22, 1973, the majority of the members of the United States Supreme Court erroneously ruled that abortion was a right secured by the Constitution of the United States of America,” the organization stated in a press release on May 5.

On that day, the abortion case Roe v. Wade was decided, allowing the murder of innocent babies. Abortion was the essentially legalized on the federal level in all of the states by judicial fiat. Since “that ill-fated day,” over sixty-one million unborn American babies have been killed in the womb.

In addition to Louisiana, the states of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama will also commemorate January 22 as a Day of Tears to mourn the murder of the innocent through abortion.