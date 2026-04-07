Louisiana reports fewer than 10 abortions in 2023, 2024

Louisiana reported few abortions in 2023 and 2024. However, the Charlotte Lozier Institute urged caution, as the availability of chemical abortion drugs could make the numbers misleading.

(LifeSiteNews) — Fewer than 10 Louisiana babies were killed through legal abortions in 2023 and 2024, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

The pro-life think tank recently released its analysis of abortion reporting in Louisiana. It reported that the state released “suppressed” reports in 2023 and 2024, which indicates there were fewer than five abortions.

“While Louisiana uploaded components of each year’s reports for different data points, such as abortions by weeks of gestation and type of procedure, all totals were also suppressed,” the group’s experts wrote in their analysis.

There were four abortions reported in 2024, according to Charlotte Lozier Institute.

The state effectively prohibits all abortions, “except in cases where a continued pregnancy threatened the life or physical health of the mother,” according to the think tank’s summary.

Louisiana also allows for killing babies with a “fetal anomaly.”

Pro-lifers, however, stress that all babies are deserving of legal protections, regardless of potential medical complications or disabilities.

Furthermore, medical experts have confirmed that the direct killing of a preborn baby is never necessary to save the life of a mother.

The low number of reported abortions requires additional context, however, according to Charlotte Lozier Institute:

The data published by the state does not include the total number of abortions obtained by Louisiana residents out of state or the number of self-managed abortions performed outside of the healthcare system. The data also does not include the number of mail-order abortion drugs obtained by Louisiana residents prescribed by licensed abortionists in other states with shield laws.

The Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion activist organization, claimed that about 5,500 Louisiana women traveled to other states to kill their babies in 2023 and 2024.

Louisiana tries to protect babies from abortion – the Trump administration interferes

Louisiana’s efforts to protect its tiniest citizens from being intentionally destroyed in the womb have run into problems due to abortion drugs.

President Joe Biden allowed the dangerous chemical drugs to flood the country with minimal safeguards, ignoring longstanding federal law.

While abortion drugs can never truly be safe, because they always intend to kill an innocent human being, they can also be incredibly dangerous to the women taking them, as multiple studies have confirmed.

Meanwhile, states like California have given abortionists a free pass to violate Louisiana’s laws and ship in the abortion drugs.

While Louisiana’s attorney general and other pro-life attorneys have filed lawsuits to stop the practice and to try to get the federal government to intervene, the Trump administration has sided largely with the abortion industry.

In January, the Department of Justice asked a federal court to at least temporarily deny relief to Louisiana and Rosalie Markezich, who says her boyfriend pressured her into taking abortion drugs he received in the mail.

The DOJ argued the lawsuit would harm the safety review that has been promised since the beginning of the Trump administration.

The legal filing adds to the complicated record the Trump-Vance administration has on abortion.

While the president signed a one-year defunding of Planned Parenthood and some other abortion vendors last July, he recently allowed the group to receive federal “family planning” funds for at least one more year.

On the other hand, within weeks of returning to office, Trump began enforcing the Hyde Amendment, which bans direct federal funding of most abortions; reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which forbids non-governmental organizations from using taxpayer dollars for most abortions abroad; and cut millions in pro-abortion subsidies by freezing U.S. Agency for International Development spending.

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