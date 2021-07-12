Louisiana will recognize St. Joseph the Worker Day statewide annually

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Louisiana has passed legislation that ensures St. Joseph will be recognized annually on May 1 on St. Joseph the Worker Day. Pope Francis declared 2021 as the Year of St. Joseph in Patris Corde, which the state senate has also recognized.

Senate Resolution 116, introduced and signed this spring, declared “that the Senate of the Legislature of Louisiana does hereby recognize May first of each calendar year as a day to be observed to honor the working men and women in Louisiana, who get up every day and work hard to provide for and lift-up their families, their communities, the state of Louisiana, and the United States of America.”

The legislation “urge[s] and request[s] the executive branch of the state of Louisiana, to the extent practical, to cause an appropriate celebration on May first of each calendar year to bring recognition and appreciation to the dignity of all working men and women in Louisiana.”

“There is an authentic passion and zeal in spreading this St. Joseph devotion in Louisiana that I have personally witnessed,” state senator Fred Mills said about his resolution. “I was grateful to be a part of memorializing this effort at the state level for generations to come!”

The effort to honor the foster father of Jesus came from the effort of local Catholics and won the praise of Father Donald Calloway.

“I didn't even know that it would be a possibility,” Fr. Calloway told the National Catholic Register. He thanked Jennifer Angelle, a local Catholic, for getting the resolution written and passed. Angelle “[is] a powerhouse of energy to get things done,” the priest said.

Angelle created a Facebook group that promotes Fr. Calloway’s book on consecration to St. Joseph.

“Total consecration to St. Joseph means you make a formal act of filial entrustment to your spiritual father so that he can take care of your spiritual well-being and lead you to God,” Fr. Calloway explains on his website.