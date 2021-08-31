Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn says major U.S. bank canceled his accounts

'I guess my America First political views don’t align with yours' Flynn wrote on Telegram, after Chase Bank informed him it would cancel his account due to his posing a 'reputational risk' to the company.

This story was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) – Former Trump national security adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said Sunday that Chase Bank sent him a letter informing him it is canceling his accounts and credit cards because he poses a “reputational risk” to the company’s brand.

“After careful consideration, we decided to close your credit cards on September 18, 2021 because continuing the relationship creates possible reputational risk to our company,” the letter said, according to Flynn.

Flynn posted a screenshot of the letter on his Telegram social-media account.

Reacting to the move, he said Chase “has gone full blown woke!”

“They need to deal with their own reputation instead of persecuting my family and I,” he wrote.

He then referenced the Justice Department’s case against him in the Russia investigation, which the DOJ dropped after Flynn and his laywer, Sidney Powell, presented evidence he was “ambushed” by FBI agents after the bureau concluded it didn’t have a case.

“DOJ dropped my case for their own egregious government misconduct, appears you weren’t that lucky with the DOJ,” he wrote on Telegram, directing his words to Chase Bank.

Last September, Chase agreed to pay $920 million to resolve criminal charges brought by the DOJ in connection with schemes to defraud precious metals and U.S. Treasuries markets.

“I guess my America First political views don’t align with yours. Your loss,” Flynn wrote on Telegram.

WND asked Ashley Dodd, Chase’s executive director of communications, in an email to specify how Flynn posed a “reputational risk” to the bank. Dodd did not respond by the time this article was published.

Flynn could not be reached for comment.

The closure of Flynn’s accounts is reminiscent of Wells Fargo shuttering the account of Trump supporter and America First activist Lauren Witzke, who was mysteriously left with zero balance without any warning in June, as WND reported.

‘Offline harm’

Twitter permanently banned Flynn’s account two days after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol for “behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm.”

A Twitter spokesman told Fox News at the time that Flynn’s tweets were related to alleged ties to the conspiracy website QAnon and calls to violence.

The accounts, according to a Twitter spokesman who spoke with NBC News, violated a “policy on Coordinated Harmful Activity.”

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content,” the spokesman said.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Support Texas Dad risking everything to save his son from being "transitioned" into a girl Show Petition Text 8741 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition In 2019, LifePetitions launched a similar petition on behalf of Jeff Younger (the father) and his son James, asking for support and for the Texas state authorities to intervene in a unbelievable case in which the Dallas courts keep flip-flopping over which parent has parental rights and, ultimately, whether or not James must be forced to live as a girl and suffer the trauma of so-called gender "transitioning," as his mom believes he is a girl. Incredibly, we now seem to be back at square one. Jeff Younger currently has a gag order put on him, which prohibits him to speak out in defense of his son. But, because he has recently decided to ignore that order, to save his son from irreversible surgery, this brave Dad now faces possible arrest. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which does two things: 1) Supports Jeff Younger (again, the Dad) in his fight to save his son, James, from so-called gender "transitioning;" and, 2) Calls on Texas' Attorney General to intervene in this case and quash the gag order against Mr. Younger. CLICK HERE to WATCH the latest LifeSite interview with Jeff Younger. Hear about the latest developments with his son, as well as the real dangers of gender reassignment surgery and other “transititioning” methods. Currently, even though he shares 50/50 parental rights to James, which has allowed him to stop the chemical castration of his son, Jeff’s ex-wife recently sued to have full parental rights and to "give her sole medical and psychological decision making." Jeff is also being threatened with jail time from the gag order, which he believes was intentionally done to stop him from helping pass legislation in Texas to ban sex-change surgeries for minors. Jeff says that the gag order "prohibits me from speaking on all manner of political topics. And I’m not even allowed to tell you in that gag order whether my son’s a boy or girl." But Jeff is speaking out, no matter what, because of the real danger that his son is in if he undergoes "transition" surgery. Indeed, so-called gender "transitions" present many unsafe effects, some desired, some undesired, though all dangerous for one's physical and mental health. Puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones have not been proven safe. For example, the FDA has NOT approved Lupron and GnRH analogues for use in blocking puberty. Risks associated with these pharmaceuticals include: low bone density, high blood pressure, weight gain, abnormal glucose tolerance, breast cancer, liver disease, thrombosis, and cardiovascular disease. And, additional risks and potential harms include: For Males: Stunting of penile and testicular growth, sexual dysfunction, prevention of spermatogenesis, and disruption of normal brain and bone development. For Females: A menopause-like state, blockade of normal breast development, decreased blood flow to vagina and vulva, sexual dysfunction, thinning of vaginal epithelium, vaginal atrophy, prevention of menses/ovulation, and disruption of normal brain and bone development. In other words, these medications can sterilize and cause medical harm to vulnerable, confused children. And, the stunning part about this: studies show that 85% of gender confused children eventually become comfortable with the sex of their bodies. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which supports Jeff Younger, a Texas Dad, who is fighting to prevent his son, James, from being "turned into a girl." At the same time, we appeal to Texas State Attorney General, to intervene in this case and quash the gag order against Jeff. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Save James: Father risks arrest to save 9-year-old son from forced gender-transition': https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/save-james-father-risks-arrest-to-save-9-year-old-son-from-forced-gender-transition https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/mommy-says-im-a-girl-a-fathers-final-chance-to-save-his-son-comes-in-court-in-october https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/6-year-old-boy-forced-to-live-as-a-girl-while-mom-threatens-dad-for-not-goi FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE DANGERS OF PUSHING GENDER IDEOLOGY ON CHILDREN: Many eminent psychiatrists are now speaking against the faulty notion that sex is fluid and a matter of choice. In particular, they are concerned about the welfare of children and young people in this regard. Dr Paul McHugh, former psychiatrist-in-chief at Johns Hopkins University, who has researched the occurrence of gender dysphoria for 40 years, has stated that the notion of gender fluidity "is doing much damage to families, adolescents, and children and should be confronted as an opinion without biological foundation wherever it emerges". [See more below.] And, the American College of Pediatricians (ACP) is definite about the promotion of transgenderism as being harmful public policy: "Human sexuality is an objective biological binary trait: 'XY' and 'XX' are genetic markers of health – not genetic markers of a disorder. The norm for human design is to be conceived, either male or female…Conditioning children into believing that a lifetime of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex is normal and healthful is child abuse. Endorsing gender discordance as normal via public education and legal policies will confuse children and parents…” [Read more below.] Here is what Dr Paul McHugh said on this topic: https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/johns-hopkins-psychiatrist-transgendered-men-dont-become-women-they-become This is the ACP statement on Gender Ideology: http://www.acpeds.org/the-college-speaks/position-statements/gender-ideology-harms-children About the medical risks associated with medical interventions to attempt to change the sex of the body: https://www.thepublicdiscourse.com/2020/01/59422/ About some of the unconscionable practices some medical professionals are engaged in: https://www.christianpost.com/news/testosterone-being-given-to-8-y-o-girls-age-lowered-from-13-doctors.html https://www.christianpost.com/news/parents-of-gender-confused-kids-demand-investigation-govt-funded-study-puberty-blockers.html Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In March, Flynn’s brother Jack Flynn, filed a $75 million defamation lawsuit against CNN for claiming he and his brother and other family members were pledging an oath to QAnon in a video posted on Twitter.

The suit states that after “the January 6 storming of the Capitol, a chorus of left-wing media outlets began to spread false narratives about QAnon, including that Jack Flynn’s brother, retired Lieutenant General Michael T. Flynn (‘General Flynn’), was the ‘founder’ of QAnon.”

Countering the “insurrection” narrative by establishment media and politicians, law enforcement sources told Reuters earlier this month the FBI believes there was no coordinated grand scheme by Trump supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and overthrow the 2020 election.

‘Why does it feel like we are losing?’

Flynn’s criticism in 2015 of the U.S. handling of the war in Afghanistan – following his service as intelligence director for the NATO coalition in Afghanistan – prompted a Washington Post investigation, called “The Afghanistan Papers.”

The probe found that the U.S government largely had misled the public, communicating optimism while holding private reservations.

“From the ambassadors down to the low level, [they all say] we are doing a great job,” Flynn told government investigators, according to documents reported in the Post investigation. “Really? So if we are doing such a great job, why does it feel like we are losing?”

Flynn served as the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency under President Obama until he was forced out in 2014 after differences with James Clapper, then the director of national intelligence.

“I was fired … after telling a congressional committee that we were not as safe as we had been a few years back,” Flynn wrote in his memoir, “The Field of Fight.”

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center

Share













Keep this news available to you and millions more Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives $ Donate Now

Related Articles