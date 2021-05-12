Transgender woman to become Lutheran bishop

SAN FRANCISCO, California, May 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – On Saturday, May 8, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) voted to make a Dr. Megan Rohrer, a 41-year-old woman who identifies as “transgender,” a “bishop.”

Rohrer, whose preferred pronoun is apparently “they,” is a Lutheran pastor who has undergone at least some “sex change” surgery and through her LGBT activism has become quite a celebrity. Not only is she the first transgender to become a bishop in any major denomination in the U.S., she has a received an honorary Doctorate of Ministry from Palo Alto University, is the first LGBT chaplain for the San Francisco Police Department, and guest starred on the Netflix series “Queer Eye.”

“I haven’t really figured out how I want to have my body...the rest of my life,” she said in a 2017 video for Cosmopolitan. As of May 12, 2021 Rohrer’s Twitter bio says her pronouns are “they/he.”

Megan Rohrer's twitter bio indicates her preferred pronouns are 'they/he'

Rohrer claims that as a lesbian in college, drunken football jocks would come to her room and pound on her door in hopes of having sex with her to make her “not gay” anymore. She claims that her classmates would put scripture verses on her door stating “it would be better if I had drowned in the ocean then to tell anyone else that being gay is okay.” (Matthew 18:6 says, “But he that shall scandalize one of these little ones that believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone should be hanged about his neck, and that he should be drowned in the depth of the sea.” In Christianity, “scandal” is understood as “an attitude or behavior which leads another to do evil.”)

This alleged “religious abuse” drove Rohrer to study religion. She says became a pastor to be able “to vocalize what she knew in her gut to be okay.”

“As I became queerer,” Rohrer insists, “I became more faithful.”

Rohrer and her lesbian partner are raising two children together. Rohrer is the pastor of far-left Grace Lutheran Church in San Francisco.

Rohrer, as bishop-elect, still pastors her congregation and because of the coronavirus, does so online. She begins her liturgy by acknowledging that it is “taking place on the traditional and unseeded land of the Ohlone people.” After the opening prayer, she explains to her parishioners that as Lutherans they believe that “confession is not needed for individual things you might have done wrong because God loves you and claims you and has done all the work to reconcile you.” She continues to explain that, “We confess things together we have done communally, rather than things we have done individually. Some of those things we have done are ways that as a country we have screwed up.”

The ELCA is the 7th largest Lutheran denomination in America and has the “sharpest rate of membership decline” of all mainline churches in the U.S., according to the 2109 statistics reported by the National Council of Churches. Throughout the past decade, the ELCA has made a continual progression to the far left.

As Rohrer states in her welcoming message to those visiting her church website, “We are doing our best to be progressive, to be Lutheran with some traditional flair of worship.” By the 1970s the organization was “ordaining” women. In 1992, the ELCA “ordained” their first female “bishop.”

In 2009, they voted to begin to ordain homosexuals; 2009 also marked the beginning of a massive exit from the Association as 600 congregations broke communion in the next two years. In 2009, the ELCA also began to bless same-sex unions, six years before homosexual “marriage” was imposed across the U.S. As of 2013, over 500,000 people left the ELCA over its stance on sexual issues.

In December 2020, Lutheran pastor Emily Scott hosted a “Drag Queen Christmas.”

The website Exposing the ELCA is dedicated to helping Lutheran parishioners see the truth and leave the heretical denomination. It lists the areas where this denomination has left the Christian faith far behind, which include endorsing abortion, homosexuality, paying for employee “sex change” surgeries, and commonplace use of foul language amongst clergy.

Despite the massive decline in its membership and its blatant promotion of sexual immorality, the ECLA remains in full communion with the Presbyterian Church (USA), the Reformed Church in America, United Church of Christ, the Episcopal Church, and the United Methodist Church. These churches define “full communion” with each other as follows:

Full communion is when two denominations develop a relationship based on a common confessing of the Christian faith and a mutual recognition of Baptism and sharing of the Lord’s Supper. This does not mean the two denominations merge; rather, in reaching agreements, denominations also respect differences. These denominations worship together, may exchange clergy and also share a commitment to evangelism, witness and service in the world. Each entity agrees that even with differences, there is nothing that is church-dividing.

