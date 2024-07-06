Luxury car exec threw newborn baby from window to her death, feared motherhood would ruin career

The tragic incident highlights similar cases globally where newborns are discarded by their mothers, underscoring a troubling pattern of placing personal pursuits before the lives of children in contemporary society.

(LifeSiteNews) — An executive for a luxury car manufacturer who threw her newborn daughter out an apartment window because she feared motherhood would ruin her career has been sentenced to just seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Although tried for murder, Katarina Jovanovic, 28, from Lauffen am Neckar, Germany, was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter at Heilbronn District Court on July 3, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Jovanovic, age 28, who had served as an attorney for world-famous car manufacturer Porsche and who had reportedly kept her pregnancy a secret, gave birth in her apartment on September 12, 2023, and then “dropped” the infant from a window about 12 feet onto the pavement below.

A horrified passerby alerted the police after discovering the baby – whose skull had been shattered from the fall – on the tarmac beneath Jovanovic’s window.

“The accused was not prepared to put her life plans, especially her professional advancement, on hold for a child,” prosecutor Mareike Hafendoerfer told the court. “That was her decision when the baby was born, and as a result, the criteria for a murder conviction are fulfilled.”

Jovanovic’s defense attorneys countered that she was at most guilty of manslaughter because she had “accidentally dropped” the baby out the window minutes after having given birth to her child.

“When she suddenly held the bloody baby in her hands, she was in an exceptional psychological situation,” her attorney, Malte Hoech, explained. “It was an accident, she dropped the baby.”

“How the child ended up over the windowsill remains to be determined,” added Hoech.

This gut-wrenching infant murder at the hands of her mother is far from being an isolated incident.

In 2020, a woman in Queens, New York, was arrested for attempted murder after she threw her newborn son out of her bathroom window, just moments after he was born.

The baby boy was discovered by a neighbor who had heard whimpering and went to investigate. She found the baby boy naked with his umbilical cord still attached, lying on the ground next to the garbage area for the building.

In 2017, a California woman tried to flush her newborn child down a toilet.

employees at a McDonald’s restaurant in California grew concerned after a female coworker didn’t return following repeated trips to the restroom.

Seeing a bloody mess on the floor surrounding the stall occupied by the woman, the co-worker peered over the stall divider and saw a newborn baby face down in the toilet bowl.

The woman who had just given birth had her hand on the baby’s back, according to the district attorney’s office. “The employee then heard the toilet flush.”

In both of those cases, the infants miraculously survived their ordeals.

In 2015, a newborn girl was buried alive in the Compton riverbed; she survived being thrown away. In October 2013, a dead baby was discovered in the bag of a 17-year-old teen suspected of shoplifting in Manhattan; the same month, a newborn was found abandoned on the concrete in the backyard of a house in Queen’s. In August 2013, a mother gave birth in a bar bathroom in Pennsylvania, left her baby in the toilet water, and went back to the bar to watch a fight on TV.

In June 2013, newborns were discovered in trash cans in California and Arkansas; that same month, a mother gave birth in her toilet, threw the baby in her trash bag, and tossed the bag in a dumpster. In May 2013, a teenager threw away her newborn in her garbage can. In May 2013, a Pennsylvania teen tried to flush her baby down the toilet at school. In December 2012, a newborn child was found on the conveyor belt of a garbage sorting facility in California.

Horrifying examples like this go on and on. Just Google “baby thrown away.”

In a culture of death, children become disposable.

